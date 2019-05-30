Conference “CIPR – 2019”: Key information and outcomes

KAZAN, RUSSIA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th conference “Digital Economy of the Russian Federation” ( CIPR-2019 ) held in Innopolis, Tatarstan, drew to a close on 24 May. The conference focused on technological cooperation and discussed the implementation strategy for the Digital Economy National Programme and roadmaps for 9 cross-cutting technologies.CIPR-2019 in numbersThe event brought together over 5,000 delegates from 71 regions of the Russian Federation and 26 countries, including Australia, France, Turkey, USA, UK, Canada, Germany, Finland and Belgium. 480 speakers gave talks in 71 panel discussions. The exhibition area covering a space of 2,000 m2 featured Russian and international companies which presented their products in 40 stands.Participants of CIPR-2019 and associated eventsCIPR-2019 was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Maxim Akimov; Andrey Belousov, Assistant to the President of Russia; President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov; Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Gleb Nikitin; Director of the Young Professionals direction of Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) Dmitry Peskov; CEO of Rostec State Corporation Sergey Chemezov; President of Rostelecom Mikhail Oseevsky; Director for Special Commissions of Rostec State Corporation Vasiliy Brovko; Igor Drozdov, Chairman of the Board of Skolkovo Foundation; CEO of CJSC 1С Boris Nuraliev; Chairman of Promsvyazbank Pyotr Fradkov; Member of the Management Board of MegaFon PJSC Anna Serebryanikova; applied cryptography consultant and former Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd; investor and entrepreneur Olivier Marian; biohacker Teemu Arina; CEO of Infowatch Group Natalya Kasperskaya; Chief Digital Officer of Rosatom State Corporation Ekaterina Solntseva, and General Producer of Match TV, journalist Tina Kandelaki.CIPR-2019: Highlights• Meeting of the Supervisory Board of ANO Digital Economy. One of the keynote events of CIPR-2019, the closed meeting of the Supervisory Board of ANO Digital Economy was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Maxim Akimov, and Andrey Belousov, Assistant to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Supervisory Council. The participants reviewed the roadmaps communicating visions for development in a number of technological areas. Several roadmaps received the approval of the Supervisory Board; others were recommended for amendment.• The laying of the foundation stone of an aircraft assembly facility and experimental aviation airfield in Tatarstan became one of the highlights of the CIPR-2019 opening day. The construction works are due to start in 2020; the complex will be made operational in 2022. The ceremony was held in the presence of Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec State Corporation, and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.• Day 1 closed with the main plenary session «Digital Economy. Data Economy». The session was moderated by Anna Serebryanikova, Member of the Board of MegaFon, President of the Association of Big Data Market Participants, and Head of the Information Infrastructure Working Group at ANO Digital Economy (representative of the Roadmap for Big Data).• A session of the Innopolis University Supervisory Board was held on 24 May. The founders of Innopolis University terminated the powers of the effective Supervisory Board and appointed the new Board.• Gleb Nikitin, Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, presented an innovative project incorporating blockchain technologies in regional government. The civil e-voting application City N will become the first blockchain system to be used in the region. The project was launched as part of the collaboration with international blockchain developer Vostok , following the agreement signed with the company in Sochi early this year. The application will enable residents to impact public spending by voting on how tax money should be distributed between broader cost items (including education, road building or territorial improvement) or specific activities.• NtechLab, the recognized global leader in face detection technologies based on AI and neural networks, presented Find Face Security 2.0, facial recognition glasses and a portable camera with face detection features. The new solution is effective even on faces 40% of which are covered.• Digital October, partner of CIPR-2019 education programme, organized the presentation “Blockchains: Applications Now and in the Future” by Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd.• The session “Soft Skills in the Digital Age” resulted in a lively exchange among leading experts in art, culture and media, who discussed issues of talent search, preservation of cultural heritage and broadening people’s horizons through art. The session, moderated by Tina Kandelaki, was attended by Deputy Director for Special Commissions of Rostec State Corporation Olga Piven; Professor Victor Nemchinov; Olivier Marian, entrepreneur and investor of Arteïa; independent art expert Ekaterina Schneider; media artist Elena Nikonole, and Ildar Iakubov, artist and observer.Roadmaps at CIPR-2019CIPR-2019 hosted presentations of roadmaps in 9 cross-cutting digital technologies, including quantum technologies, distributed ledger systems, robotics and sensor technologies, big data, virtual and augmented reality, industrial Internet, wireless communication technologies, neurotechnology and artificial intelligence.PartnersCIPR-2019 was held with the support of the Presidential Administration of Russia, Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Government of Tatarstan, Analytical Centre for the Government of the Russian Federation, and Eurasian Economic Commission. Joining the conference as strategic partners were Rostec State Corporation, ANO Digital Economy, Rosatom State Corporation, PJSC ROSSETI, and Innopolis.Russian Helicopters, a leading player in the global helicopter industry, and Ruselectronics holding, a key figure in the Russian radioelectronics sector, participated in the work of CIPR-2019 as general partners. Official partners of CIPR-2019: Government of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russian Railways, RT – Business Development. Official bank of the Conference: Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg). Official partners of the session: Rostelecom, Ctrl2Go. Business partners: PJSC Sberbank, HUAWEI, SAP.Partners: Rosenergoatom Concern JSC, IVA Technologies, CISCO, OCS, P4NET, National Centre of Informatization, JSC Concern Avtomatika, Schwabe, Skolkovo Foundation, NtechLab, Digital October, Sitronics JSC.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.