Want to Help your Neighbor but don’t know how? Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida can Show you

Complimentary seminars covering the practical application of Scientology tools to day-to-day life are held every Tuesday at the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida Center in downtown Clearwater.

He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 22nd, Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Tampa Bay held a free training workshop where attendees learned and drilled the application of Scientology Assists to help those who have been injured, suffering from an illness or recently experienced trauma.

“There is so much suffering in the world, and so many people who want to help,” says Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Clearwater Volunteer Minister Center. “Skinned knees, car accidents, recent losses, are realities of life. We offer training on how to do something about it.”

Scientology Assists do not replace medical treatment. But by addressing the spiritual and mental aspects of a person’s difficulties and trauma, Assists can help someone recover speedily. They are easy to learn and can be applied by anyone.

Volunteer Minister classes are free and available to the public at the VM Center, 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, Florida and online at www.volunteerministers.org. For more information call 727-467-6965 or email glendy@volunteerministers.org.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan: “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid and safety techniques.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.