Former Addict Tells The Truth About Drugs

Jason Good, Director of Community Outreach for Narconon gives the stark reality of drugs at a Foundation for a Drug-Free World seminar.

From addict to rehab specialist, Jason Good knows what drugs can do and he doesn't mince words.

On May 22nd, Jason Good, the Director of Community Outreach at Narconon Suncoast drug rehabilitation center, spoke to residents at the headquarters for The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter on something he is very familiar with – drugs and addiction.

Good has his own harrowing addiction story. As a young promising college student, Good got into the drug scene and quickly spiraled into addiction. His parents tried several rehabilitation centers but none worked for him. Finally finding Narconon, Good was able to overcome his addiction. That led to his 180-degree turnaround and he decided to help others overcome their addiction, something he has been doing for over 10 years.

Attendees peppered Good with questions. They asked about marijuana, alcohol and drugs in the medicine cabinet.

On the difference between the medical ingredient in marijuana and the hallucinogen, Good explained, "THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes you high. CBD is the drug in marijuana with medicinal properties. So there is nothing medicinal about THC. In my opinion, it’s just an excuse to get high.”

One person asked about rehab for alcoholics as alcohol is the most abused drug. Good responded, “Alcoholics coming off alcohol can have seizures and even die. So they need to be professionally detoxed to get them safely through withdrawal.”

Per statistics compiled by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMSHA), alcohol abuse causes 88,000 deaths a year and costs Americans almost $250 billion dollars annually.

And per a 2016 US Surgeon General report, 21 million Americans struggle with drug addiction.

“Discussions about drugs are important” said Stephanie Klimke the Executive Director of the FDFW Florida Chapter. “It’s important that parents know how to talk to their kids about drugs so they stay drug-free and it is just as important to know how to talk to an addict to help them.”

The FDFW Florida chapter holds Truth About Drugs seminars, every Wednesday at 7:00PM, at its information center located at 41 North Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, Florida, 33755.

The events are always free, and refreshments are served. Youth 10 years old and up are encouraged to attend, along with their parents. Contact the FDFW center to RSVP at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free.



