Best Value, Leading-Edge Technology for Education Backed by Great Support Offered by ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy is focused on helping school administrators and teachers achieve their educational goals with best fit tech for the 2019-2020 school year and beyond.

We don’t just sell to schools, we partner with them toward the success of each student.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, a leading U.S. education technology provider, is laser focused on helping school administrators and teachers achieve their educational goals for the 2019-2020 school year and beyond, through best fit technology that is leading-edge, durable, cost-competitive and backed by the company’s legendary support.

This technology is provided through ITsavvy’s portfolio of top education technology manufacturers that focus on the needs of students and educators.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We know that we are not the only company providing this technology to schools, so we work hard to earn the trust and loyalty of school administrators and educators. Based on our strong partnerships with over 1000 manufacturers we are able to insure that educators are able to successfully use the technology to its fullest potential. We don’t just sell to schools, we partner with them toward the success of each student.”

ITsavvy has been serving the education community for 15 years. Services that ITsavvy offers to schools include integration, installation, education, support and maintenance. Each client has a dedicated client executive who is responsible for all aspects and all resources that ITsavvy has to offer. In addition to hardware and software, ITsavvy solutions that are an excellent fit for schools include:

• savvyGuard: A managed services help desk that answers support calls with U.S.-based certified technicians who can be available 24x7x365. ITsavvy guides callers to successful problem resolution, with on-call specialists that can be brought in for more challenging issues.

• savvyCloud: Infrastructure and computing capabilities are hosted in the cloud at an offsite data center. This solution protects data and operations while improving cost management and productivity.

Brian Fields, ITsavvy’s Senior Director of Sales, Public Sector said, “ITsavvy is focused on helping educators achieve their objectives—providing a classroom experience that fosters student success. To that end we work closely with administrators to ensure the technology is an excellent fit for the district, its budget, and that it is being fully leveraged.”

ITsavvy’s education related contracts include:

• TIPS/TAPS: A national cooperative purchasing program that serves schools, colleges, universities, cities, counties and other government agencies. Contract numbers/products include: 170101 for Assistive Technology Goods and Services; 170301 for Data Center Hosting, Sales and Service; and 161101 for Interactive Presentation Systems.

• MEEC: Provides members with the opportunity to license education hardware and software at competitive prices. Members include public and private K-20 institutions and public libraries in the State of Maryland. ITsavvy is an Approved Hardware Vendor with the following RFP/contract numbers: RFP 972016/Contract UMD-972016.

• CMAS: A procurement tool for information technology products and services used by California State University (CSU) systems, University of California (UC) systems, community colleges, K-12 school districts and Calif. state and local government agencies. ITsavvy’s contract number is 3-17-70-3483A.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has datacenter locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/best-value-leading-edge-technology-for-education-backed-by-great-support-offered-by-itsavvy/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.