Grand Buddha of the Century; Guinness World Records Certification Announcing Press Conference

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grand Buddha of the Century Blesses Taiwan; Guinness World Records Certification and Peaceful Earth press conference was filled with esteemed guests. At the post-press conference joint media interview, Master Hung Chi-Sung specially mentioned this rare artwork. Covering a surface area of 12,000 square meters, the 166 meter x 72.5 meter Grand Buddha will be certified by the Guinness World Records on June 21st in Hualien to welcome the summer solstice. During the ceremony, the Grand Buddha will quietly smile at everyone in attendance, creating a unique atmosphere. Physically, mentally, and spiritually, everyone will be able to absorb positive energy through serenity and silence on the pure land under the rising sun.Chairman of New Kinpo Group Mr. Rock Hsu mentioned how his first meeting with Master Hung Chi-Sung can be traced back to 2013 when the Prosperous Company Forum was held in collaboration with the Chinese National Federation of Industries. “A quote from the newly published book by the former prime minister of Bhutan, Happiness: A Shared Global Vision, really spoke to my heart. ‘If knowledge and strength aren’t accompanied by empathy and understanding, they will become a dangerous form of power. If technological development betrays understanding of suffering and compassion, it can also go astray.’Taking the opportunity of the sunrise in Hualien showering the Grand Buddha on June 21st, it exlaborates again that “resolution”is the essence of the Grand Buddha on earth. We look forward to everyone dreaming the beauty of Taiwan and the earth with clear wisdom!”Former president of Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Mr. Lin Cang-Sheng emphasized compromise and reconciliation under the benevolence of the Grand Buddha. Taiwan should forgive the burdens from its history to live in peace together. Every human being is capable of great kindness. Taiwan should display its natural beauty proudly. Every person that grew up on this land should be able to find a happy life. The benevolence of the Grand Buddha leads people from different communities to find their desired path in the future.”When asked about the chaos pervading the world today by various media, Master Hung replied that only by finding oneself can true happiness be attained. Leveraging the strength that comes from reconciling body and spirit, a person can bring joy and happiness to their friends and families. “Let us bring this reconciliation to Taiwan, create a peaceful earth, bless all life with happiness, and build a new golden century together!”The announcement today was conducted through two very simple methods of “reasoning” and “awakening”. This enabled this record-breaking artwork and peaceful energy to each pray separately yet coincidently for truth, benevolence, beauty, and peace. The Grand Buddha of the Century; Guinness World Records Certification Ceremony will officially launch on June 21st at 10AM at New Paradiso in Hualien. You are sincerely invited to participate and share this unique moment with u



