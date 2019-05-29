Colorado #LymphWalk to raise awareness and funding for lymphedema and lymphatic diseases

Marie Apodaca and Angela Marquez, prepare for the 3rd annual CO #LymphWalk at Sloan's Lake Park, Denver, CO. Bianca Curtiss-Schmidt, an 11-year old with the Colorado Children’s Chorale, will sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony. Lily Daniali, M.D., board-certified plastic surgeon, Englewood, CO, will speak at the June 2 #LymphWalk.

Sunday, June 2, 2019, Sloan’s Lake Park, Denver, to be site of 3rd annual CO 5K Run/Walk to Fight Lymphedema & Lymphatic Diseases

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2019 CO Run/Walk to Fight Lymphedema (LE) & Lymphatic Diseases (LD) takes place Sunday, June 2, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. Registration/Check-in will begin at 8:00 am, and the event will commence at 9:00 am. The Run/Walk benefits LE&RN , an internationally recognized not-for-profit organization dedicated to fighting lymphedema and lymphatic diseases through education, research, and advocacy. With Chapters throughout the world, LE&RN seeks to accelerate the prevention, treatment, and cure of the disease while bringing patients and medical professionals together to address the unmet needs surrounding lymphatic disorders.Bianca Curtiss-Schmidt, an 11-year old with the Colorado Children’s Chorale, will sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony. This will also feature speaker Lily Daniali, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon practicing in Englewood, Colorado. Dr. Daniali is currently an attending physician with the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Colorado, and is co-director of the Center for Lymphatic Restoration at the Swedish Medical Center. The pre-Walk agenda will include the presentation of the annual Advocate Award.“We are excited to host our third annual Colorado #LymphWalk,” said Angela Marquez, LE&RN Colorado Chapter Co-Chair and Run/Walk organizer. “Each year we build upon our momentum and strive to grow and bring the community together to raise much-needed awareness for LE and LD. The biggest reward is seeing the outpouring of thanks and support from this wonderful community for organizing the event and giving deserved attention to this incurable disease.”To participate in this fun and worthwhile event, just visit www.LymphWalk.org . There you can start a team, join a team, or support an existing team. Registration is $40 ($30 for children). Participants receive #LymphWalk t-shirts, while supplies last.LE&RN thanks National LymphWalk Series Sponsors: Jobst and Tactile Medical (Premier Presenting Sponsors), ImpediMed/L-Dex, medi USA, Bio Compression Systems, Herantis Pharma, Juzo, Lympha Press, Sigvaris Group (Platinum Sponsors), AIROS Medical, L&R USA, LympheDIVAs, and Wear Ease (Emerald Sponsors). LE&RN also thanks Local Sponsors: UCHealth; UnitedHealthcare; Klose Training; Accessibility & Mobility Solutions, LLC; Container Liquidators; Sanger Hauling, LLC; and Huntington Properties. Opportunities for local businesses and corporate sponsorships are available.About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.



