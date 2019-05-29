Alpine Physical Therapy Serving Longmont for Half a Century

Owners Chuck and Kathy Philipp purchased the practice five years ago. Alpine Physical Therapy Logo

Our longevity is primarily due to our dedication to keeping the patient first.” — Kathy Philipp

LONGMONT, CO, USA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few of our older and wiser readers may remember the quaint physical therapy business, Alpine, that opened on Vivian Street in 1969. Some might say that Alpine was ahead of its time, offering the relief and healing available through physical therapy at a time when many doctors were wary of any treatments that didn’t occur outside their own offices. This year Alpine Physical Therapy celebrates its 50th year of serving patients in and around Longmont—a testament to the special healing benefits of PT! Jim Richardson originally started the business 50 years ago. Jim’s daughter Julia Richardson later owned the business for 15 years, and five years ago Chuck and Kathy Philipp purchased it, retaining Julia as the practice’s supervising therapist. Kathy has been an active employee (and now owner) with the business for almost half of the 50 years.

Small, privately-owned businesses, particularly in the medical field, don’t just survive for half a century by accident. “Alpine Physical Therapy has always had a high standard of quality care,” says Kathy Philipp. “Our longevity is primarily due to our dedication to keeping the patient first. We are proud to have seen people who began in Longmont as young athletes and are now parents and grandparents in our community.”

Today, Alpine Physical Therapy manages a robust practice with eight therapists performing a wide range of rehabilitation services and therapeutic techniques. Alpine staffers are fond of saying that they will get you moving with less pain and time than you thought was possible, and it’s absolutely true. Alpine treats all types of orthopedic conditions, which, Chuck notes, makes the practice unique. “We have physical therapists that are skilled in different conditions from head to toe,” he says. “We require that all of our physical therapists handle all orthopedic conditions and all age groups from young athletes to active older patients. In addition, we have added a couple of therapists that can treat vestibular issues related to dizziness and balance. This is a skill not offered at most clinics.”

Several years back, Alpine began offering dry needling, which has proven very beneficial to patients with chronic conditions. Most of Alpine’s physical therapists are certified in the technique, and some also offer cup therapy, which readers might recall seeing swimmer Michael Phelps championing at his last Olympic games.



Private patient care

Alpine is one of the few local physical therapy clinics that offer one-to-one patient care in private patient rooms. It seems hard to believe when the care is necessarily so intimate and specific, but many other clinics just use a large open area and double or triple book patients with a therapist. “It is our philosophy that the patient receives the best care with a dedicated therapist that can work with them closely and listen to their needs,” Chuck says. “We take quality of care very seriously and want to see all of our patients healed and active again as soon as possible.”

Okay, let’s talk insurance. Good news: Alpine takes nearly all insurance plans. Longmont physicians all know Alpine and refer many patients to them. There are many patients who come to Alpine without a doctor referral required. Alpine will work very hard to ensure their patients get the best coverage possible.

Growing to serve you better

Alpine has expanded its practice at its main location at 1310 Baker Street. Five new patient rooms and an exercise area mean the addition of another therapist and room for more patients to be seen. The business’s second office at 1566 Vista View Drive is perfect for folks in east Longmont, Mead, Frederick, and Firestone. The office is very near the new UCHealth hospital, which allows an easy transition for Alpine’s patients.

Alpine realizes readers have options when it comes to seeking physical therapy. But there’s something you should know. Alpine’s therapists stay an average of 10 years, often longer, which means patients see the same friendly faces continuously, which helps them feel confident that they are being cared for by people who know them well. “While some physical therapy clinics in the area are part of a larger corporate setting, we are not,” says Chuck. “As a private practice, we think one of our best assets is our ability to manage our business with a hometown feel—the way things should be done.”





