Rob James of Root Engineers to Sit on Extraction Panel at MJBizConNEXT

Rob James, PE

Professional mechanical engineer will provide expertise on new technologies and improving extraction facilities

BEND, OREGON, USA, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob James, PE , a mechanical engineer for Oregon-based Root Engineers , has been selected to present on a panel at the MJBizConNEXT conference in New Orleans, LA. “Extraction to the Next Degree: New Technologies & How to Improve Your Facility” will take place on Thursday, June 13 from 3:40 - 4:20 p.m. as part of the Cannabis Evolution: Products, Cultivation & Extraction session.“I am honored to participate in this important discussion alongside other experts in the extraction industry,” said Rob James, PE. “Extracts are becoming more and more preferred by the public, most likely due to the ease and convenience. Businesses preparing for the future of the industry are finding that the right design to support their extraction operation is increasingly critical to performance.”Rob James has nearly 30 years of mechanical engineering experience working on a diverse range of projects in many different industries. When recreational cannabis was legalized in his home state of Oregon, he applied his extensive experience to learning about this new industry and its design nuances, and has since successfully engineered HVAC systems for dozens of indoor cultivation and processing facilities. Rob and his fellow panel members will draw on their unique areas of expertise to discuss new technologies in the cannabis extraction industry, and how cannabis processing operations can continue to improve their facilities over time. Fellow panelists include Josh Rutherford of PurePressure and Cameron Noble of Peak Wellness.MJBizConNEXT, hosted by the editors of Marijuana Business Daily, brings together thousands of industry innovators disrupting the cannabis space and hundreds of exhibitors who are helping to pave the way. Attendees can prepare for what’s next in cannabis by learning about how cannabis businesses and professionals are leveraging new technology and innovations to grow in an advancing market.To learn more about MJBizConNEXT and this panel, visit: https://mjbizconference.com/session/extraction-to-the-next-degree-new-technologies-how-to-improve-your-facility/ ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 80 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineers



