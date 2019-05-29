Kanopi Restaurant-at the Ritz-Carlton, NY-Chooses Martin Lawrence Galleries and Enhances the Superb Tastes it Offers

Kanopi Restaurant - Dining Room with works by Brad Faine, Valentine's Day, Affairs of the Heart 2&3, digital pigment prints with diamond dust on canvas, 42 x 42 inches Fracçois Fressinier, K8 Moss, oil and mixed media on canvas, 50 x 38 inchesc Kerry Hallam, Dancing Toes, acrylic on canvas over wood panel, 30 x 72 inches

Fine Cuisine and Fine Art Add up to an Unparalleled Experience for all the Senses.

“Cooking is like painting or writing a song. Just as there are only so many notes or colors, there are only so many flavors - it's how you combine them that sets you apart”. Wolfgang Puck” — Wolfgang Puck

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showcasing art in restaurants is hardly a new concept, so when Kanopi Chef Anthony Goncalves and his team were searching for inspiration to decorate a space that features views that are impossible to outdo, they naturally sought the assistance of Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG) – known for works by Warhol, Haring, Dalí, Chagall, Miró, Picasso and other masters. MLG then went about curating works that best compliment the natural scenery visible through Kanopi’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

Fine art can be crucial a restaurant's overall aesthetic and environment; while, they dine people have the rare luxury of time to appreciate their surroundings. In fact, over the years, MLG artworks have graced the walls of restaurants around the globe, with restaurants becoming some of the world's best art galleries.

Chefs are like artists, and the works selected for Kanopi were fueled by Chef Anthony Goncalves’ connections to history, artists, and people. Upon stepping off the glass elevator, diners are greeted by the works of Liudmila Kondakova, whose paintings are rich in clarity and reflect in their extraordinary precision-a sense of artistic and spiritual well-being.

“I cherish our relationship and partnership with Martin Lawrence. It has fueled many menu inspiration- from storylines to colors, shapes, and styles.” Anthony Abracos

Images by renowned printmaker Bradley Faine, whose embedded text often stands in sharp contrast to his visuals, and the brilliance of trompe l’oeil pop artist Philippe Bertho, adorn the walls of Kanopi’s Marquee, South Space.

The perimeter seating areas of Kanopi-overlooking the Long Island Sound-feature the romantic works of critically acclaimed photorealist Douglas Hofmann. Four works by world-famous Japanese artist, Takashi Murakami carry you visually down a hall and offer a glimpse into his magnificent works of art which reflect his craft and insightful engagement with popular culture, folklore and pop art style, all mixed with traditional Japanese culture.

Outside of the kitchen where Chef Anthoney Goncalves creates and captures the essence of cooking, Connecticut born and raised artist-Robert Deyber has created works that move you in and out of visual themes and storylines like a tasting menu, revealing the artist’s sense of humor, each painting a visual rendering of a clever turn on a common phrase.

The awe-inspiring view of the New York City skyline displays the work of artist and composer, Mark Kostabi, a leading figure in the East Village art scene. They contrast visual works by artist French-born artist, François Fressiner, whose passion is to paint the human figure in all of its intricacies.

With the Hudson Valley as your backdrop, California and New York artist, Kenny Scharf works inject elements of street culture into mainstream contemporary art. Sharing the view is French Canadian artist René Lalonde, with his blend of Surrealism, Cubism, and Fauvism. The Hudson Valley space offers the work of artist Kerry Hallam, whose bold palette portrays his voracious appetite for life.

Fine dining, stunning views and original fine art curated by Martin Lawrence Galleries await you at Kanopi located on the top floor of the Ritz Carlton Hotel in the heart of Westchester County, New York.



About Martin Lawrence Galleries

Since 1978, Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG)-headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine gallery locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui has been assisting and advising collectors as they consider acquiring fine art. (MLG), has prided and defined ourselves as both publishers of fine art prints and sculpture from the most talented contemporary artists-both North American and European-and home to modern and contemporary masters like Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. We are incredibly proud to have lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe…including the Louvre,the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate and the Hermitage- where we are the sole sponsor of the first ever exhibition of the work of Erté, the father of art deco and we proudly publish works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde and Deyber. For more information visitmartinlawrence.com

For further information and images contact:

Katia Graytok

kgraytok@martinlawrence.com

T. 203.989.2073



