1 week to go until the 5th Annual Close Air Support Conference

SMi reports: Registration closes in 1 week for the Close Air Support conference, taking place on the 5th-6th June 2019 in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 5th Annual Close Air Support conference will explore how leading nations are delivering operational superiority through effective joint fires for ground forces.Next week’s meeting in London will feature a focused agenda comprised of case study driven presentations from an international speaker line-up hailing from the UK, US, NATO, France and more.Key topics to be discussed include: Air-Land Integration, Platform Evaluations, The Vital Role of JTACs in CAS, Join Fires & C2, Contract CAS, and much more.With just 1 week to go, interested parties can register on the event website at http://www.closeair-support.com/einpress Close Air Support 2019 will provide delegates with exclusive briefings from leading US and British organisations in the field of air-land integration and joint fires including: US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), UK Typhoon Force Standards and RAF Centre for Air Power Studies. As well as deliberate current developments with international agencies such as NATO’s Airborne Early Warning and Control Programme Management Agency (NAPMA).This year’s agenda features keynote addresses from Major General David San Clemente, Senior Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander, US Air Force Special Operations Command and Squadron Leader Richard May, SO2 Air - 1st Artillery Brigade, UK ASOS, Royal Air Force.SMi are delighted to welcome new speaker, Mark Bate, Business Development Europe, Draken International, presenting on:• Draken – overview and CAS delivery• Combat Air Force Contracted Close Air Support (CAF CAS) – what is it and what’s required?• USN/USMC Terminal Attack Controller Training (TACT) – what is it and what’s required?• Issues – Covering airworthiness certification and weapons releaseThe latest brochure with the full agenda and speaker-line up is available to download online at http://www.closeair-support.com/einpress The two-day event offers over 5 hours of dedicated networking to delegates to meet with vital Air-Land representation from the British Army, Royal Air Force, US Air Force, as well as France and NATO.Proudly Sponsored by Teleplan GlobeClose Air Support5th-6th June 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor delegate enquiries, please contact Damien Howard on +44 (0) 207 827 6736 or dhoward@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk---END---About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion.



