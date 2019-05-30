There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,053 in the last 365 days.

Limerick Dentist at ADS Offering Affordable Dental Implants

logo for limerick dentist

Affordable Dental Solutions offering dental implants in Limerick

From a new location in Limerick, PA, ADS offers affordable dental implants and dentures.

LIMERICK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the opening of a new location, Affordable Dental Solutions is now offering dental implants in Limerick.

A single dental implant costs only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown, which help add a natural finish to a patient’s brand new smile.

“Patients not only discover their new smile, but a newfound confidence,” says Dr. Andrew Branton, dentist in Limerick.

Dentures in Limerick are also available. Full dentures cost $650 per arch and partial dentures cost $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are also available for $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing full lower dentures.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants in Limerick, request an appointment with ADS by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. Patients are welcome to schedule a consultation and learn more about the solutions available for their smile.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

Jamie Jaskolka
Affordable Dental Solutions
(484) 948-2900
email us here
