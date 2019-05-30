Limerick Dentist at ADS Offering Affordable Dental Implants

Affordable Dental Solutions offering dental implants in Limerick

From a new location in Limerick, PA, ADS offers affordable dental implants and dentures.

LIMERICK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the opening of a new location, Affordable Dental Solutions is now offering dental implants in Limerick.

A single dental implant costs only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown, which help add a natural finish to a patient’s brand new smile.

“Patients not only discover their new smile, but a newfound confidence,” says Dr. Andrew Branton, dentist in Limerick.

Dentures in Limerick are also available. Full dentures cost $650 per arch and partial dentures cost $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are also available for $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing full lower dentures.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants in Limerick, request an appointment with ADS by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. Patients are welcome to schedule a consultation and learn more about the solutions available for their smile.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.