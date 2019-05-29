Less than 4 weeks to go until the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference

Future Soldier Technology USA 2019

SMi Reports: Registration closes in less than 4 weeks for the Future Soldier Technology USA conference, taking place on June 24th-25th in Arlington

With less than 4 weeks to go, Future Soldier Technology USA will bring together a community of senior military leaders, program managers, and researchers at the forefront of delivering enhanced soldier capabilities, from the US and beyond.Key topics to be discussed include: Enhancing lethality, Lightening the load, Increasing soldier power, Optimising night vision, Dismounted situational awareness, Maximising survivability, Transforming manoeuvrability, Leveraging Augmented Reality (AR), and much more.

Military and industry representatives attending the conference include:US ARMY: Asymmetric Warfare Group, Army Research Laboratory, PEO Soldier, Natick Soldier Systems Center, Combat Capabilities Development Command, Capability Development Integration Directorate (CDID), Rapid Equipping Force.US MARINE CORPS: Marine Corps Systems Command, Training and Education Command.OTHER ORGANISATIONS: BAE Systems, Department of Defence – Australia, FN America, GLENAIR, Leonardo DRS, MCIA, Nexter Group, Radetec, Redcom Laboratories, Royal Marines, Secubit Ltd, Spearpoint Solutions & Technology Pty Ltd, Ultra Electronics, WL Gore, plus many more.

Lead Sponsor: GlenairGold Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced Technology, Leonardo DRSSponsors: FN America, Marathon Targets, Secubit, Redcom Laboratories, Thales, Ultra Electronics

Future Soldier Technology USA
June 24th & 25th
Arlington, Virginia



