Q&A released with Major General John Charlton ahead of Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA Conference

Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA Conference 2019

SMi reports: Conference chairman, Former Commander of the Army Test & Evaluation Center, US Army is interviewed ahead of the conference on June 11th-12th 2019

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of SMi's Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA conference taking place on June 11th and 12th in Arlington, VA, SMi group caught up with conference chairman Major General (Ret'd) John Charlton to discuss current developments, priorities and the upcoming event (Download the full interview: www.fav-aps.com/ein6 ).What are the key programs within the US Army to implement active protection capability across armored platforms?"The Army is looking for current APS systems to install on existing armored vehicles like the Abrams tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle to make them more survivable. The Army recognizes that the threat to armored vehicles can't be solved solely through improvements to or increases in passive armor protection. The added weight is degrading vehicle agility and forces expensive upgrades to vehicle powertrains.""Moving forward, the Army recognizes the need to fully integrate APS in the next generation of ground combat vehicles. PEO soldier, the Army Futures Command, and all the other Army stakeholders are focused on APS as a key requirement for future U.S. Army armored combat vehicles."What emerging technologies have caught your eye in this area of armored survivability?"Any technology that improves on-board electrification…particularly with our efforts to install and integrate APS with our current armored platforms that were not designed with the electrification requirements of APS in mind. APS systems demand large amounts of power for sensors, on-board computing power, and countermeasures. Innovations in battery and supercapacitor technology may be one way to help meet this electrification challenge. I also think the Army's efforts to develop an open architecture for APS is important and ensures we can easily modify and improve future systems."How will networking provide program managers solutions as this technology matures?"It helps more than just program managers- it helps everyone involved in Army capability development and modernization. The Army clearly recognizes this as evidenced by their support for conferences like this. One of the main objectives for Army Futures Command is to increase collaboration with industry, academia, and our multi-national partners. We need to expand our industry collaboration to include small, technology start-ups that are unfamiliar with Army modernization requirements. This too is a major objective of Army Futures Command. " Download the full interview in the download centre of the website.



