Robotic Lawn Mowers Market is expected to Reach $2.69 Billion By 2024 | Global Industry Analysis Report | Arizton

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton's market research report on the robotic lawn mowers market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The report presents a detailed market segmentation by lawn area type (small, medium, and large-sized), end-users (residential users, professional landscaping services providers, and golf courses and others), technology (smart robotic lawn mowers and non-smart robotic lawn mowers), distribution (retail and online stores), and geography (North America, APAC, MEA, Latin America, and Europe).

The rise of landscaping industry, the growth in marketing and promotional activities, and development of sustainable cities are major factors that are driving the growth of the global robotic lawn mowers market during the forecast period. The demand for robotic lawn mowers is expected to be spurred by sustainable living behaviors and unconventional sources that have risen out of the urban phenomenon of mixed-use community spaces. Better manageability, improved information security, low maintenance costs, and other benefits derived from convergence along with more intuitive controls are major reasons for increased traction of robotic lawn mowers market.

Increasing safety standards established by regulatory bodies worldwide will augment the growth of the robotic lawn mowers market. Major vendors are launching devices that are redesigned and equipped with sensors that stop mowing when they are lifted, thereby preventing chances of injuries or risks for end-users. The incorporation of the Internet of Thing (IoT), robotics, automation, and intelligent systems will propel the growth of robotic lawn mowers market. Further, the increasing adoption of green spaces and roofs that have several health and environmental benefits and offer access to greenery will fuel the demand in robotic lawn mowers market.

The study considers the present scenario of the robotic lawn mowers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading and prominent companies operating in the robotic lawn mowers market.

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market- Segmentation

The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by lawn area type, End-users, distribution, technology, and geography. The robotic lawn mowers market by lawn area can be segmented into small, medium, and large-sized types. In 2017, the small-sized robotic lawn mowers market dominated the global market with a share of more than 98% in terms of unit shipment. A majority of households in Europe and the US prefer to buy small-sized mowers as they are suitable for small lawns and yards. Medium-sized and large-sized robotic mowers are mostly used in the commercial sector, including landscaping service firms and soccer and golf course clubs. The medium and Large-sized segments are witnessing slow growth worldwide due to the increase in the landscaping services and usage in commercial and industrial entities such as soccer fields, airports, golf courses, and other sports fields.

In terms of distribution, the robotic lawn mowers market can be segmented into retail and online stores. In 2018, retail sales constituted more than 84% of the distribution model. Although the trend of selling online is increasing, a significant share of distribution takes place through specialty stores. Robotic lawn mower producers harness specialty stores and supermarkets due to personalized customer services.

The distribution environment is rapidly evolving with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are spurred by increased competition, rise in digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations.

The robotic lawn mowers market by technology can be segmented into smart and non-smart mowers. In terms of unit shipment, the non-smart robotic lawn mowers market accounted for more than 83% of the overall shipments and occupied the leading position in 2018. Although the segment is expected to witness the growth in its market share during the forecast period due to their low costs, the share of non-smart models is declining due to the increasing popularity of smart robotic mowers. In terms of revenue, the non-smart robotic lawn mowers market accounted for a share of 82.84% of the overall market revenue in 2018. Smart robotic mowers are also witnessing an increase in the market proliferation worldwide.

Based on end-user applications, the robotic lawn mowers market can be segmented into residential users, professional landscaping services providers, and golf courses and others. The residential end-user segment dominated the market in 2018. The market growth spurt is expected to come from rising adoption of robotic lawn mowers in the world’s two largest garden equipment markets – US and UK. Professional landscaping services are growing worldwide. Developed countries such as the US and UK along with emerging economies such as China and India are mainly witnessing robust growth in the demand for commercial landscaping services. Further, the increase in commercial construction and large parks and gardens in these countries has also driven the revenue in the market.

Market Segmentation by Lawn Area Type

• Small-sized

• Medium-sized

• Large-sized

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services Providers

• Golf Courses and Other

Market Segmentation by Technology

• Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers

• Non-smart Robotic Lawn Mowers

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market- Geography

The geography segment in the global robotic lawn mowers market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. In 2018, Europe was the largest segment of the global robotic lawn mowers market, accounting for market shares more than 68% in terms of revenue. The market in North America is led by the US, where robotic lawn mowers are witnessing high demand. The robotic lawn mowers market in APAC is characterized by demand for low-cost mowers with autonomy in functioning and navigating. The market growth in Latin America was fueled by the Summer Olympics 2016 in Brazil. The increasing popularity of maintaining lawns and garden in other parts of the world has also propelled market growth. Hosting of global events such as the 2020 Dubai Expo in the UAE and 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is expected to propel the robotic lawn mowers market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Sweden

o France

o Italy

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Netherland

o Austria

o Spain

o UK

• APAC

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

Key Vendor Analysis

The global robotic lawn mowers market is moderately fragmented with many local and international players in the market. The competition is expected to intensify. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in technical garden equipment such as robotic lawn mowers. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A.

Prominent Vendors

• Honda Power Equipment

o Business Overview

o Major Product Offerings

o Key Strategies

o Key Strengths

o Key Opportunities

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA

• ZCS (Zucchetti Centro Sistemi)

Other Prominent Vendors

• AL-Ko

• Alfred Kärcher

• Deere & Co.

• ZICOM

• Future Gen Robotics

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• Hitachi

• iRobot

• Linea Tielle

• LG

• MilagrowHumanTech

• Mamibot

• NINGBO NGP INDUSTRY

• Positec Tool

• STIHL

• The SUMEC Corp

• The Kobi Company

• Turflynx

• NIKO

• Yamabiko Europe (BELROBOTICS)

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

• ZIPPER Maschinen

Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the robotic lawn mowers market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the robotic lawn mowers market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the robotic lawn mowers market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the robotic lawn mowers market



