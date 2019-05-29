Cloud Billing Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud Billing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

Cloud Billing Application for financial services suitable to Finance Companies, Internet and Cable TV Operators etc., this software integrated with POS (Point of Sale) hand held machine and SMS Gateway, Mobile App.

Growing demand for billing operations, centralized and convergent billing solutions and the increasing need to lower capital and operating expenditure is increasing the demand for cloud billing in the market. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the cloud billing market across different segments such as billing type, providers, applications, organization size, industry vertical, and regions.

The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2023. Subscription based billing, pay-per-use billing model, and real-time billing are some of the upcoming trends in the market. These changes in the billing market would also help the organizations to focus on customer relationship, transparent rating and charging system, and enhanced monitoring of billing processes.

In 2018, the global Cloud Billing market size was 6370 million US$ and it is expected to reach 27600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amdocs Inc.

Aria Systems, Inc.

CGI Group Inc.

SAP SE

Zuora, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Subscription Billing

Metered Billing

Cloud Service Billing

Provisioning

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Account Management

Revenue Management

Customer Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Billing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Subscription Billing

1.4.3 Metered Billing

1.4.4 Cloud Service Billing

1.4.5 Provisioning

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Billing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Account Management

1.5.3 Revenue Management

1.5.4 Customer Management

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Billing Market Size

2.2 Cloud Billing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Billing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Billing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

12.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Recent Development

12.2 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

12.2.1 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.2.4 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Recent Development

12.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

12.3.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.3.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Development

12.4 NEC Corporation

12.4.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.4.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Oracle Corporation

12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Amdocs Inc.

12.6.1 Amdocs Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.6.4 Amdocs Inc. Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Amdocs Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Aria Systems, Inc.

12.7.1 Aria Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.7.4 Aria Systems, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Aria Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 CGI Group Inc.

12.8.1 CGI Group Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.8.4 CGI Group Inc. Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 CGI Group Inc. Recent Development

12.9 SAP SE

12.9.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.9.4 SAP SE Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.10 Zuora, Inc.

12.10.1 Zuora, Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Billing Introduction

12.10.4 Zuora, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Billing Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Zuora, Inc. Recent Development

Continued...

