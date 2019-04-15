Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Direct Carrier Billing Market 2019: Global Trends, Application, Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Direct Carrier Billing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Carrier Billing Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Direct Carrier Billing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Direct carrier billing (“DCB”) is an online payment method. It allows users to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone bill. This payment method is available to all smartphone and feature phone owners. The only thing needed to confirm payments is a device with a SIM card. 

Direct carrier billing provides a bigger payment coverage than traditional payment methods like credit cards. In countries like India, only 2% of all people have a credit card. Globally, there is only 1 credit card owner per 5 mobile phone owners. Even in mature markets with high ownership of bank cards, consumers prefer to pay with direct carrier billing due to its simplicity and security. 

In 2018, the global Direct Carrier Billing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Direct Carrier Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct Carrier Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Bango 
Boku 
Centili (Infobip) 
Digital Turbine 
DIMOCO 
DOCOMO Digital 
Fortumo 
Infomedia 
Netsize (Gemalto) 
NTH Mobile 
txtNation

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3621799-global-direct-carrier-billing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Games 
Video Content 
Music 
ePublishing 
Lifestyle Content

Market segment by Application, split into 
Ticketing 
Gambling 
Physical Goods Purchases

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Direct Carrier Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Direct Carrier Billing development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3621799-global-direct-carrier-billing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Games 
1.4.3 Video Content 
1.4.4 Music 
1.4.5 ePublishing 
1.4.6 Lifestyle Content 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Ticketing 
1.5.3 Gambling 
1.5.4 Physical Goods Purchases 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Direct Carrier Billing Market Size 
2.2 Direct Carrier Billing Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Direct Carrier Billing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Direct Carrier Billing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Bango 
12.1.1 Bango Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.1.4 Bango Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Bango Recent Development 
12.2 Boku 
12.2.1 Boku Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.2.4 Boku Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Boku Recent Development 
12.3 Centili (Infobip) 
12.3.1 Centili (Infobip) Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.3.4 Centili (Infobip) Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Centili (Infobip) Recent Development 
12.4 Digital Turbine 
12.4.1 Digital Turbine Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.4.4 Digital Turbine Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Digital Turbine Recent Development 
12.5 DIMOCO 
12.5.1 DIMOCO Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.5.4 DIMOCO Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 DIMOCO Recent Development 
12.6 DOCOMO Digital 
12.6.1 DOCOMO Digital Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.6.4 DOCOMO Digital Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 DOCOMO Digital Recent Development 
12.7 Fortumo 
12.7.1 Fortumo Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.7.4 Fortumo Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Fortumo Recent Development 
12.8 Infomedia 
12.8.1 Infomedia Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.8.4 Infomedia Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Infomedia Recent Development 
12.9 Netsize (Gemalto) 
12.9.1 Netsize (Gemalto) Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.9.4 Netsize (Gemalto) Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Netsize (Gemalto) Recent Development 
12.10 NTH Mobile 
12.10.1 NTH Mobile Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Direct Carrier Billing Introduction 
12.10.4 NTH Mobile Revenue in Direct Carrier Billing Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 NTH Mobile Recent Development 
12.11 txtNation

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3621799

Continued...                       

 

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Compound Feeds and Additives Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Corrugated Stratocore Sheets Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Electronic Passports Market Status and Global Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2019-2025
View All Stories From This Author