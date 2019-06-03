Former Maersk, Tesla Exec to Help Create World’s First Digital Shipping Company

Flemming Frost Loginno Founder Shachar Tal Loginno Founder Amit Aflalo

IoT visionary Loginno is adding another strong player, as Flemming Frost, 35-year veteran logistics manager, jumps in to assist in the creation of Contopia.

There is a clear need to make shipping better for small and large shippers and to make the industry significantly more productive. Being part of this journey excites me tremendously” — Flemming Frost

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Only 3 days left for The Contopia Factor competition winner announcement, and logistics IoT pioneer Loginno has brought in another heavy hitter to help create Contopia, starting with the world’s first digital shipping company, to be revealed June 6th.A well-rounded manager with more than 35 years of business experience from the transport and logistics industry, earned in senior positions during three decades at Maersk / Damco (Copenhagen, Shanghai and The Hague), and more recently at Tesla (Silicon Valley), Frost will be a hands-on member of Loginno’s advisory board, with an important role to play in Loginno’s first rollout with the winner of The Contopia Factor competition. Frost also serves as the president of VC-backed superstar logistics platform Cogoport.Says Shachar Tal, one of Loginno’s two founders: “It is rare to find a person with so much relevant experience in the marine industry, yet with so much passion and drive to facilitate technological disruptions, which is exactly what this industry needs, and what Loginno has to have. We are both flattered and honored to have Flemming on board.”“There is a clear need to make shipping better for small and large shippers and to make the industry significantly more productive. I share Loginno’s belief in an open and transparent approach that gives everyone an equal chance of success, fairness and straight, honest dealing that delivers value for all. Being part of this journey excites me tremendously”, adds Flemming Frost.Frost joins a growing list of advisory board members and Contopia partners associated with global names such as Cargotec, Navis, Lloyds List, UPS, IAI, Sunwoda and Marlink and is the second advisory board member who held top management positions at the A.P. Møller – Maersk group.The soon-to-be-first digital shipping company, chosen out of 17 global applicants, is set to be revealed on June 6th in Oslo, Norway, during Nor-Shipping, the largest global shipping event of 2019, at the end of a Contopia-themed panel of experts discussing the various use cases for the first digital shipping company.The panel and winner announcement will also be streamed live in Loginno's social media channel and is expected to draw many logistics thought leaders and top global innovators, all curious about the identity of the first digital shipping company.About Loginno:Loginno is creating Contopia (Container Utopia), the world’s Internet-of-Shipping-Containers infrastructure, by partnering with shipping companies to convert entire container fleets to IoT-enabled fleets, mining cargo, and voyage data through a patented low-cost device. Contopia data unlocks countless possibilities and business models throughout the shipping container logistics chain.To that end, Loginno is leading an all-star initiative to select one shipping company, whose entire container fleet will be digitalized in 2019, and whose identity will be revealed June 6th.

The Contopia Factor Winner Announcement June 6th 2019 Nor-Shipping



