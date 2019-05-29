MOKACAM RELEASES ALPHA 3, THE MOST ADVANCED 4K ACTION CAMERA FOR CONTENT CREATORS

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mokacam has released its third-generation award-winning personal camera aptly called Alpha 3, the world’s most advanced action camera featuring industry-leading technology and the most innovative design ever seen in a miniature camera.What's inside is what really sets the Alpha 3 apart from the competition starting with the groundbreaking 1.2GHz Ambarella H22 Quad-Core image processor that delivers SuperSmooth video up to 4K60FPS with gimbal-like stabilization like no other. Shots look stunning thanks to the next-generation Exmor RS IMX 577 image sensor, which provides Digital Over Lap High Dynamic Range (DOL HDR) so lighting stays natural even under poor lighting conditions. What’s more, shooting HDR video with electronic stabilization simultaneously is now possible for enhanced picture quality at all resolutions in any light. Want to slow things down? Alpha 3 also features 10x1080P Super Slow Motion Video capture so you can take it all in at 240FPS.Weighing less than 4.5 ounces, the Alpha 3 features a 2.35 inch 180 -degree flip touch-screen that’s 45 percent bigger than those featured in competitive models out in the market today. The tiltable IPS LCD touch screen offers flexible filming angles so you never struggle with selfies again. Its bright LCD screen eliminates difficult viewing conditions under the sun, making it a perfect beach companion since it's also water submersible up to 60m with a protective case if you have the PRO version or 3m without.Alpha 3 is ideal for all Content Creators as it features Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity so they can instantly share videos or photos with others via the Mokacam APP available through iTunes. Alpha 3 is equipped with a replaceable 1050mAH Li-Poly battery that allows over 1.7 hours of continuous 1080P video recording and features several connections such as a Micro HDMI port for video playback and a USB-C port to capture quality audio. Accessories and attachments are available including a 37mm Extend Lens, and adapter mounts for biking/skateboarding.Alpha 3 will be launching two versions, Alpha Flip and Alpha Pro, through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign starting May 29 at the Super Early-Bird pricing of $149 for PRO and $169 for FLIP to give consumers the opportunity to get their hands on this unique camera before anyone else. You can find the Indiegogo campaign here: https://igg.me/at/alpha3 . For more information contact Gina Hughes at gina@charmed.media.About MokacamMokacam creates innovative designs focused on reliving the beautiful moments in life. From video filming, photo tagging, automatic editing, and social sharing, we’re trying our best to simplify each step of recording your life. Mokacam re-invented action cameras and won the Reddot Design Award for innovation in “World’s Smallest 4K Camera” category.



