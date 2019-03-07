SURGE CLUB RELEASES SURGE 3D WIRELESS IMMERSIVE 3D GAMING HEADPHONES

Surge 3D combines next level audio technology with the latest 7.1 Surround Sound to produce an accurate immersive 3D sound experience perfect for gamers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the release of Surge Mini, Surge Club the leaders in personal audio, are set to launch a new pair of headphones built specifically for professional gamers. Combining stellar 3D sound with a sleek look and uncompromised comfort, the Surge 3D Wireless Immersive Audio Headphones are designed for gaming, VR and music lovers in mind.Surge 3D combines next level 3D audio technology with the latest 7.1 Surround Sound, Sound Localization, and Room Emulation producing an accurate immersive 3D sound with patented algorithm. Equipped with the latest 5.0 Bluetooth wireless connectivity, Surge 3D doesn't require external 2.4G wireless adapters to function unlike most 3D gaming headphones currently in the market. To bring gaming to a whole new level, a detachable Uni-Directional Noise-Cancellation microphone is included for crystal clear communication with other gamers. Glowing ambient RGB Lighting is built into each earpad for added effect as you game or listen to music-on-the-go.Controlling your volume, playlist, RGB lights or calls is as easy as swiping up or down on its left ear touchpad controls. Double-tap to pause or play your favorite tunes or simply swipe up or down to control the volume. Each rotating ear cup is designed with ultra-premium materials for extra comfort and stylish wearability. Surge 3D has an uncompromised 30-hour battery life for longer gameplay and is designed for gamers in mind wanting an optional wired connection for console and PC gaming.Surge 3D has launched on Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign as of March 5 at the Super Early-Bird pricing of $89 to give consumers the opportunity to get their hands on this unique headset before anyone else. You can find the Indiegogo campaign here: https://igg.me/at/surge3d About Surge ClubSurge Club is a group of designers and engineers who've been in the consumer electronics industry for over 10 years. Most of the team members worked in well-known firms such as HP, Foxconn, Huawei, etc. In the past 5 years, the team has been awarded high-profile design awards including the Red Dot Design Award.While it has manufactured some of the best-selling electronic products in the past, SurgeClub has also helped designed and manufacture a number of products for recognizable brands. Surge 3D is the third headphone and second Bluetooth 5.0 headset they’ve released.SurgeClub believes convenience is not an excuse for awful audio. It only pride ourselves in extraordinary audio performance in all its products. We have spent months developing, testing and prototyping, even completed the molding before the campaign started. Just compare Surge 3D with any other gaming headset in the market. We're confident that the sound quality of Surge 3D will be one of the best among them.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.