Leading Custom HPC Technology Builder Cites Expertise, Great Support for 2 Decades of High Tech Success

Ace Computers attributes over two decades of success building high performance technology to expertise and support.

Our market has always been HPC clients that want a true partner they can rely on to build the best computer for the application and provide personalized support every step of the way." — Ace Computers CEO John Samborski

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers attributes over two decades of success building high performance technology to expertise and support. While working with an immense high performance technology provider has some advantages, there are many disadvantages that don’t exist with a relatively smaller provider like Ace Computers.

For starters, there’s accessibility. Ace Computers HPC engineers and account executives average more than a decade of experience with high performance technology. Most have worked at Ace Computers that long or longer. This means they know their HPC clients’ businesses and stay on top of upgrades and expansions—a very different experience than a large company can provide.

Then there is service and support, which in the case of Ace Computers, is never off-shored. Very often the engineer that built the technology will be the same one handling support requests.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “Our clients don’t spend their entire lunch hour on hold, waiting for support. Assuming a support engineer is available, which is usually the case, the hold time can be measured in seconds.”

With more than 20 years of experience in the HPC market, Ace Computers is one of the leading custom high performance technology specialists in the U.S. Long-term clients include the U.S. government, the U.S. military, large research institutions, and private enterprise.

Ace Computers’ expertise in developing and configuring custom hardware has given them an edge among competitors in the HPC cluster market. “We have a solid reputation in the technology community for producing smart, customized products that fully leverage the highest quality components,” Samborski said.

Ace Computers is also one of the most respected HPC cluster builders for reasons that include:

• Expertise and Experience: In addition to experience, they have a thorough knowledge of what is available and what makes the most sense. This gives clients many advantages including access to a broad portfolio of hardware and software options. Ace Computers always designs with performance in mind.

• Customized Clusters and Solutions: After fully assessing each client’s requirements, Ace Computers builds the best performing system for the budget. The components can be upgraded to accommodate future technology and extend the system’s life.

• Turnkey Solutions: Ace Computers arranges full remote testing before they release the cluster for shipping. If requested, they install and deploy the system onsite.

Primary uses for the company’s HPC clusters include: AI; machine learning; simulation/modeling; prototype design; existing design optimization; analytics; algorithm development; speeding productivity; data management (protection, storage, retrieval…); and digital graphics design and implementation.

“Our market has always been HPC clients that want a true partner—a company they can rely on to build the best computer for the application and provide personalized support every step of the way—before, during and after the install,” Samborski said.

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include GSA, CCS-2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





