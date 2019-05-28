Improve Business Performance, Generate Warm Leads with a Mobile App by Design Center

Design Center just announced custom mobile app development designed to alleviate the concerns of department administrators.

We understand the needs of department VPs and directors who are very interested in how our custom enterprise apps can address the daily demand placed on them to demonstrate results.”” — Design Center President Ken Haus

ST. PAUL, MINN., U.S., May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Center just announced custom mobile app development designed to alleviate the concerns of department administrators who have a significant demand on them to deliver results.

Design Center President Ken Haus said, “We understand the needs of department VPs and directors who may not understand the technology behind a mobile app, but are very interested in how our custom enterprise apps can address the daily demand placed on them to demonstrate results.”

Design Center’s development team has worked with many department administrators at large enterprises to create apps that remedy two common pain points:

1. Administrators don’t have the time to invest in learning new technology, but need to stay on top of trends to remain relevant.

2. Administrators have difficulty articulating needs to IT in language that IT understands and, once the request is made, they are often frustrated by unresponsive IT.

Design Center is a partner that will convey best practices for requesting specific deliverables from IT and, working directly with the administrator’s IT team—guided by the administrator, provide the information and use-cases needed for buy-in. The result is a technical solution that perfectly complements the administrator’s area(s) of responsibility.

Design Center’s proprietary Envisioning process provides guidance and direction prior to making a larger investment. Team members can create proof-of-concepts and prototypes to test ROI and KPIs so that the administrator can approach IT with the project specifics they are looking for.

A good example of how Design Center accommodates the needs of non-technical administrators at large enterprises is Häagen Dazs. Design Center’s process helped Manager of Training and Operations Eileen O’Toole understand how technology could replace or align with traditional training and development activities to get the results she was seeking.

“The best thing is that Design Center helped build the analytic functionalities that are allowing us to gauge usage and how it compares to sales, franchisee engagement, etc.,” O’Toole said. “Our engagement score went up by 15% over the last two years, which is an enormous jump for this industry. The result is directly related to Design Center’s app.”

In short, Design Center is adept at designing projects that provide a significant and tangible benefit to administrators and moving those projects forward. “We take an outsider’s perspective and work to understand the needs of the client before we start implementing a solution,” Haus said. “Once we have a good grasp of the goals, we leverage our vast software development experience to tailor a solution that fits the specific needs of the client and then work with their internal IT team to get the solution implemented in the most effective way.”

Founded in 1969, Design Center turns strategic insights into reality through app development, virtual reality solutions, custom software and more. Rooted in design and energized by digital, Design Center creates engaging, long-term solutions that streamline business and spark conversation. The company’s user-experience-focused approach to design, development and implementation produces solutions that deliver value and profitability for clients. Among the company’s value adds is AppKits, a proprietary application management engine, that ensures the company’s solutions perform at the highest level. Design Center serves some of the world’s largest organizations from their headquarters in centrally located St. Paul, Minn. To contact Design Center call 651-699-6500 or visit http://designcenterideas.com/. Review project information and client references at: https://clutch.co/profile/design-center. News Room, visit: http://designcenterideas.com/news-room. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.