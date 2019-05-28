Dat Dog, Iconic Restaurant Chain in New Orleans, Strengthens Community Impact Through Partnership with Vienna Beef

Deal Includes More than $20,000 Donation to Son of a Saint Organization

NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dat Dog, an iconic New Orleans restaurant chain, announces its newest three-year partnership with Vienna Beef, Ltd. (Vienna) to bring the best-tasting sausages to its customers, but to also give back to local nonprofit, Son of a Saint, in a big way. The two companies are leaning heavily on their corporate responsibility by combining efforts to multiply their impact on the communities in which they serve.

“As business leaders, we have an obligation to give back to the communities in which we live, work and play,” said Paul Tuennerman, CEO of Dat Dog. “I know firsthand the challenges young men face without having a father or father figure present in their lives. The fatherless situation in our inner cities is a crisis across the nation. That duty falls on us as business leaders to rise to the challenge and be role models for the next generation of young men.”

Since 2017, Dat Dog has featured a “Son of a Saint Dog” of which the restaurant donates $1 of each dog ordered directly back to the organization. Each summer, Saints players compete for the best combination of sausage and flavors to be crowned the Son of a Saint Dog title. That dog’s combination is featured for one calendar year on the menu. This year’s dog was created by New Orleans Saints’ linebacker A.J. Kline. In less than two years, Dat Dog has donated more than $24,000 to Son of a Saint.

“Dat Dog has been committed to Son of a Saint for several years, and the enthusiasm to help our mission has been unwavering,” said Bivian “Sonny” Lee, III, president and founder of Son of a Saint. “We are deeply grateful to Dat Dog’s team, led by our friend Paul Tuennerman, for leveraging their relationship with Vienna. We hope others follow the lead of Dat Dog and consider supporting us in similar ways."

Dat Dog and Son of Saint will again come together to host the competition for the next great “Son of a Saint Dog,” on National Hot Dog Day, July 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dat Dog on Freret Street.

About Dat Dog

Dat Dog was founded in 2011 and has grown from a single, 475-square-foot “hot dog stand,” into a New Orleans culinary destination with a devoted following, offering an array of gourmet sausages, all-beef hot dogs, award-winning French fries, premium spirits and a sampling of local craft beers, in a brightly colored, unpolished environment. The critically acclaimed restaurant – touted by The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Travel Channel and Food Network – currently has three locations in New Orleans, one in Lafayette, LA, and a franchise location in College Station, TX. For more information, visit www.datdog.com.



