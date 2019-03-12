The First Ever CBD Hangover Remedy Launches in the United States

Capsule Targets Physical, Mental and Emotional Lows Associated With Drinking

NEW ORLEANS, LA, U.S., March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECLOS, LLC has discovered a way to use the natural healing elements of CBD to combat one of the most commonly faced problems: the hangover. The New Orleans-based company has released their CBDTOX Hangover Remedy – the first CBD-specific hangover product in the United States.

“We finally came up with a product that provides immediate relief for symptoms of a dreaded hangover,” said New Orleans native and businessman Jonathan Andry. “Compared to other hangover remedies on the market, CBDTOX Hangover Remedy is the first to target the mental side effects of a hangover, including anxiety and mood swings.”

CBDTOX is a mixture of CBD, with an antioxidant defense matrix blend, a detox blend and a hydration recovery blend, in addition to other vitamins and electrolytes.

“We’ve all been impacted by the negative side effects of a night out, either directly or indirectly,” said Kait LeDonne. “Drinking is a large part of our culture and the negative impact associated with heavy drinking is something we’ve accepted for far too long. Our product changes that, by relieving nausea, headaches and the regret that often follows.”

The hemp-derived CBD used in the CBDTOX Hangover Remedy delivers the desired neuroprotection against alcohol’s toxicity, without the psychoactive effects of cannabis; thus, giving relief from alcohol’s low without the “high” of marijuana. By taking two capsules (one dose) per hangover, one can expect to experience reduced nausea and anxiety, increased energy and focus, and pain relief.

For more information and to purchase CBDTOX Hangover Remedy, visit www.getcbdtox.com.

About CBDTOX

CBDTOX Hangover Remedy was born when New Orleans native and businessman Jonathan Andry, and Dr. Thomas Bond, co-founders of Dr. John’s Remedies, set out to create a hangover remedy utilizing CBD. The two brought on Kait LeDonne, known for her work in helping several cannabis companies with brand direction. From there, the trio perfected CBDTOX so that it provides relief for the mental and emotional side effects and the physical side effects of an alcohol induced hangover.

High-resolution imagery is available here.



