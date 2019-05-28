FinderVenue.com brings Blockchain & Crypto Event Organisers Platform

Looking for the perfect event space for that crypto meeting, training or blockchain conference? Access our buying power, we monitor rates daily.

LONDON, EXCEL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLOCKOTEL by Findervenue.com Hire Space London professionals Jigsaw Conferences Ltd isdecentralized B2B Blockchain application where a business or corporate entities can bookfor meetings and events and offer a ' free venue finding service ' Finding venues for freefor corporate events, conferences and meeting rooms in the UK and abroad in the business atmosphere.Blockotel's business blockchain model is B2B for the meetings and events sector andoffers a 'free venue finding service' Finding venues for free for corporate events,conferences and meetings in the UK and abroad in the corporate space. This involvesbooking venue space for two delegates to thousands including corporate housing'Accommodation' on a daily basis these booking can vary in size from large conferences,to mini-events such as lunches and dinners.With this in mind, we will provide transparency on attendance records and deliver valueto its users, who are required to keep a track of this information in order to remaincompliant for business and organizations on a mutual distrusted ledger called the'Blockchain'. As companies are facing increasingly complex obligations from a regulatoryand compliance perspective globally. For example, Pharmaceutical companies, withthis in mind, we offer a suite of services from the Healthcare industry to financial institutionsproviding full visibility of meetings and event attendees and associated spending.The aim for Blockotel is to launch an umbrella brand UK arm blockchain start-up andglobal tracking system which will use tokenization (Tokenization, when applied to datasecurity is the process of substituting a sensitive data element with a non-sensitiveequivalent referred to as a token, that has no extrinsic or exploitable meaning or value).The blockchain token will be a great chance to mix blockchain and other emergingtechnologies to secure and optimize the procurement supply chain. We have theknowledge and experience in our current legacy systems which enable us to use theblockchain supply chain and tracking with the goal of creating an immutable ledger thatcan track and secure meetings and events spend using meta-data and AI.We have previously received widespread support from major associations and c-levelprofessionals who have been interested in helping eliminate counterfeit or nonlegitimatemeetings, event and accommodation bookings that result in overspend ordisregard for regulations and company policies. Our partnerships with key stakeholdersin the events and accommodation arena enable us to open great doors to for existingand new clients.We will offer rewards for trust, consistency, and transparency using the blockchain,Blockotel.com will offer an umbrella service using the blockchain andtokenization to support procurement as well as allowing government, regulators andthe public effective processes and methods for 4th generation supply chain in our safe,secure and encrypted immutable system.



