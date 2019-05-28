Jianpu Technology Inc. Added to the MSCI Index

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) added to MSCI Global Small Cap Index, effective after the market close on May 28, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China is included as a constituent of the MSCI Global Small Cap Index, effective after the market close on May 28, 2019, according to MSCI Inc.MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community with over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology.“We’re proud to be included as a constituent company in an MSCI Index. We believe there are tremendous opportunities in the dynamic market of Fintech, a burgeoning industry in China. Our technology-driven platform model, value proposition to our users and diversified financial services providers uniquely position us as a market leader in the industry,” said Mr. David Ye, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Jianpu Technology Inc.“The admission to the MSCI Global Small Cap Index will further encourage interests in our listed share, extending our presence in the capital markets. We are also very confident in our business strategy, strong fundamentals and long-term prospects, as well as our ability to maximize shareholder value.”On the same day, the Company reports its first quarter 2019 financial results and announces that the board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Yilu (Oscar) Chen as a director, effective May 24, 2019, based on the unanimous recommendation of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board.



