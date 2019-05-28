Girikon achieves Salesforce Lightning Accreditation and continues to provide Salesforce Consulting Services Globally

Salesforce Lightning

Yiannis Loupis, Managing Director (ANZ) Girikon Pty Ltd has years of experience in executive management and loves delivering complex Programs. Yiannis has worked multiple industries.” — Yiannis Loupis

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girikon a Professional Salesforce Consulting Company based in Arizona, USA, new offices in Melbourne, Australia and Development Centre in Noida, India announces that is has achieved Salesforce Lightning Accreditation and added to its lists of Salesforce Certifications. After their recent announcements regarding Girikon’s commitment to Quality and Data Security through the maintenance of ISO 9001 and ISO27001, Girikon has achieved Lightning Accreditation with Salesforce.

What does this mean to Girikon's current and future customers?

Becoming Salesforce Lightning Accredited means that Girikon has built a Classic to Lightning migration practice to assist customers to transition efficiently to the lightning framework and benefit from the new features. Simply put, is that Girikon team of Salesforce Consultants have the required skills to migrate Salesforce Customers from the Classic User experience to the new Lightning User experience.

What is so great about the new Lightning Experience?

Salesforce Lightning brings along with it huge possibilities which include enabling smarter work practices, higher productivity, a quantum leap in the UX and the ability to build APPs at Lightning Speed!

Switching from Salesforce Classic to Lightning is an easy decision for organizations wanting to take advantage of the intelligent workflows, productivity outcomes and features, etc. Girikon’s Salesforce Lightning Consultants are now recognised for their expertise and skill to guide the organisation’s through this transition. When organisations make the decision to leverage Salesforce Lightning either through a new Salesforce Cloud Implementation or after using Salesforce Classic for a number of years, Girikon’s Salesforce Consultants will, in collaboration with the stakeholders develop a strategy that will ensure adoption, ensure a smooth journey and guarantee a cost-effective outcome. The transition is worth the effort!

Why leave things to chance? Ask how Girikon's Salesforce Lightning Consulting experts’ help you get on and zip through the Lightning autobahn.

Alok Anibha, Head of Salesforce Practice and director @ Girikon commented on the recent Salesforce Lightning Accreditation:

“Girikon continuously invests in its people, processes and systems to keep up with the demands of a Global Information Technology Industry. Our team is already at the forefront on cutting edge technology and we are seeing that through Accreditation and Certifications in leading products, systems and solutions. We are committing a quality outcome to our current and future customers.”

Girikon’s Global team are experienced, certified and Lightning Accredited Salesforce Consultants consisting of Architects, Business Analysts, Agile Scrum Masters, Developers, and Administrators. Girikon believes in building strengths and capability in Salesforce Implementation, Customisation to enable automation, APP development, and Salesforce Integration using newly available technologies. Girikon’s passion is to build application solutions to solve real business problems and ultimately enhance business performance and give their customers the competitive edge.

Alok Anibha, Head of Salesforce Practice and director @ Girikon also excited about the future also commented on Girikon’s team’s recent experiences with Salesforce Lightning:

The Classic to Lightning transition brought along with it a massive UX upgrade and a mobile-first approach, with an overall reduction in clicks, additional drag-and-drop components resulting in overall accelerated design, development and deployment. Our Salesforce Lightning Developers love to see the smiles on our client's faces once they have brought the solution to life!

Girikon Australia can be contacted toll-free on +61 1300 332 888 and can be found at Level 1 & 2 161 Collins Street Melbourne.

Girikon is headquartered at Phoenix, USA 15433 N Tatum Blvd #105, Phoenix, AZ 85032, USA and can be contacted at +1 480-382-1320.

Visit www.girikon.com.au for further details on their services and management team.

About the Author: Yiannis leads the Business Strategy and Planning for Girikon Pty Ltd in the Australian and New Zealand markets focussing primarily on Marketing including whole of enterprise SEO, content and brand presence. Yiannis brings his exceptional skills and experience in operations and personnel management, commercial acumen, strategic development & execution, business modelling, stakeholder and vendor management which are only a handful of skills in his kitbag.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.