ROYAL RETURN US-GHANA CELEBRATES AFRICAN UNITY DAY 400 IN JAMESTOWN AND HAMPTON VIRGINIA

HONORING OF THE 20 AFRICANS WHO LANDED IN 1619.

HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Return US-Ghana was warmly received by Hon. Mayor Tucker and Assistant Mayor Gray of Hampton and Mary Fugere - Director of Hampton, Virginia's Convention and Visitors' bureau, as they celebrated their inaugural African Unity Day 400 and Prayer Vigil - in partnership with Jehovah Shalom International Ministries, headed by Rev Samford Brown and Glory Center Ministries International USA, led by Rev Dr. Charlotte Phillips - both co-chairs of Royal Return US-Ghana.The celebration was kicked off with a tour through the Jamestown Slave Settlement museum, followed by live worship performances, prayers and speeches and at the Bandstand and Landing site in Continental Park at Fort Monroe on May 24, 2019, in honor of the "20 and odd" Africans who arrived in Virginia 400 years ago in 1619.It was also to mark "Christmas" Day celebrations by the Kimbangu Church of Congo- who are the direct descendants of the first 20 who landed in Fort Monroe." In 1619, there was no Angola," said Papa Joseph Nzekani, US-based leader of the Kimbagu Church of Congo. "The people of that area were Congolese so we are direct descendants of the first 20 and today thanks to Royal Return, we commemorate walking in their footsteps! What an incredible feeling!" He said.The African Union Day is celebrated every May 25 in Africa to foster African Unity.With 2019 being a special year nationally for the Commemoration of African American History in the USA, Royal Return US-Ghana, held this prayer vigil and celebration to foster African Unity with the theme: "Reconciliation”, in a spirit of healing in the midst of the remembrance of the atrocities of slavery.The program was held in the presence of Her Excellency Rev Dr. A.K. Ocansey, a princess from the Ocansey Royal Family of Ada, Ghana, who was the Guest of Honor.Other featured speakers included Rev Samford Brown, Rev. Dr. Phillips, Dr. Ramona Rev Gregory Chapman, of Welcome Temple Community Church, Chesapeake, Virginia."Hatred is a luxury we cannot afford," said the Princess who is author of: The Royal Return Series: "Tears of Transformation" - a true story featuring the story of the traumatic impact of slavery on the Princess and the Royal Return of the late US megastar, Isaac Hayes who made the first Royal Return to Ghana in December 1992."We need to give our children a legacy of a peaceful world where love rules," the Princess said." It is my pleasure to welcome you all to Hampton, " said Hon. Mayor Donnie Tucker. "Our official commemoration activities to mark the 400-year Commemoration will be August 23 to 25th, 2019".From August 20-27, 2019, Royal Return US-Ghana will be holding an African Exhibition and Tourism Forum 400 as part the US 400 Year Commemoration activities lined up for August 23-25, 2019 in Virginia. Ghana’s Minister of Tourism Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi is expected to attend.From October 31 to November 7, 2019 – In response to the call made by the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sep. 8, 2018 for a Year of Return, Royal Return Ghana will lead a delegation of the USA top spiritual leaders to Ghana to hold a Reconciliation Prayer Vigil in the El Mina Castle, a key slave dungeon in Ghana where millions of slaves were shipped to the Americas.Royal Return US-Ghana is an Initiative of the world-renowned multiple award-winning Nekotech Center of Ghana. The Center was co-founded by H.E. Dr. Princess A.K. Ocansey and the late Mr. Isaac Hayes, who was made the Queen-mother and Chief for Development of the Ada Traditional area. Royal Return is committed to the rediscovery of the royal roots of the African diaspora and to connect them to Africa for collective impact.For more information on Royal Return Ghana please visit: www.royalreturnghana.com or emailinfo@ RoyalReturnghana.com



