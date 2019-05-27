Paracosma Acquires To the Moon 3D Technologies

Paracosma Inc deepens its direct client relationships through the acquisition of the AR/VR agency To the Moon 3D Technologies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) solutions provider Paracosma Inc deepens its direct client relationships through the acquisition of the AR/VR agency To the Moon 3D Technologies. For two years, Paracosma has provided content creation, application development, and project implementation services to To the Moon 3D clients across a broad range of AR/VR platforms. Brining To the Moon 3D marketing, sales and account management capabilities in-house enables Paracosma to better manage the end-to-end client experience.Today’s AR/VR projects often begin with R&D and experimentation to turn the client’s vision into reality. From initial proof of concept through minimum viable product and on to full commercial deployment is often a long journey. The ability to embark on that journey beginning with low-cost, high-quality experimentation and continuing through the highest-value results is now possible while maintaining a single relationship that grows with the opportunity.“Paracosma has always provided us the stellar technical expertise & professionalism that our high-profile corporate accounts require,” says Corey Wade, Founder and CEO of To the Moon 3D. “We are proud to have secured Fortune 100 accounts together & we believe Paracosma is the best long-term partner for our clients’ success in this fast-changing industry.”“To the Moon 3D has brought us some of our most significant enterprise clients,” says Ken Ehrhart, Paracosma Founder and CEO. “So, it was an easy decision to take this step to better respond to growing customer inquiries and requests.”Paracosma has experienced fast growth, in employees, clients, revenues and industry awareness. Paracosma has been recognized as one of the•“20 Most Promising AR/VR Tech Solution Providers - 2018” CIO Review Magazine ( http://bit.ly/2EzJylg •“10 Most Innovative AR & VR Companies to Watch in 2018” The Technology Headlines Magazine ( http://bit.ly/2JCsOxK •"15 Most Promising Virtual Reality Startups 2018" Startupcity Magazine ( http://bit.ly/2JCuuaw •"Next Generation Tech. Disruptors" Insights Success Magazine ( http://bit.ly/2HCf3gd •“10 Fastest Growing AR/VR Technology Solution Providers to Watch in the Year-2018” APAC Business Headlines ( http://bit.ly/30Em7k2 •"10 Most Evolutionary AR/VR Solution Providers To Look For In 2019" Mirror Review Magazine ( http://bit.ly/2EAbwgG •“10 Leaders in Reality Space, 2019” Aspioneer Magazine ( http://bit.ly/2YJGlqO •“20 Most Trusted AR/VR companies, 2019” Business Connect Magazine ( http://bit.ly/2M91E3J •“10 Most Innovative Enterprise AR & VR Solution Providers, 2019” Insights Success Magazine ( http://bit.ly/2MbqeRH Paracosma enterprise solutions include: industrial AR for machine maintenance, training, assembly and test applications; AR and VR training solutions and simulations; advertising, marketing and branding experiences; as well as custom content creation and application development. In addition, Paracosma creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism and education spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.About ParacosmaParacosma Inc is Augmented and Virtual Reality design, consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma services include content creation, application development, and project implementation across a broad range of AR & VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism, enterprise and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.About To the Moon 3D TechnologiesTo the Moon 3D Technologies is a Los Angeles based Augmented and Virtual Reality Agency offering solutions to marketing, branding, enterprise, industrial and entertainment clients.



