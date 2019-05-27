South African Company Taps MyEasyISO to Streamline Processes and Comply with International Standards

MyEasyISO has immensely reduced our paperwork and provides good visibility of the data through its powerful dashboards” — Quality Manager

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Africa based company offers a range of professional energy solutions from energy audits right through to full installation and ongoing maintenance of solar-powered systems. They are committed to offering creative solutions and high-quality installations that comply with local legislation and conform to the highest international standards.

With its Manual quality management system, the company faced multiple challenges to its ongoing quality and compliance objectives. The company relied heavily on Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and other manual ways to manage the processes were not only cumbersome but also time-consuming and error-prone.

They recognized the need for a system that could more efficiently and effectively manage the quality, environmental, health and safety processes across their company. After evaluating many tools in the market, they chose MyEasyISO - A pioneering Governance – Risk – Compliance software which offers a unique and affordable solution to augment Quality, Environment, Health and Safety management systems. It’s a one-stop solution for Document Control, Training, CAPA, Complaints, Change Control, Supplier Management, Audit Management, etc. All processes are electronically linked, adding both ease and traceability to the interrelated QHSE processes.

MyEasyISO with its well-designed modules, prompt notifications, detailed reporting provides greater visibility over the processes, reduces time-to-resolution and increases management’s overall oversight of compliance risk. It adapts wells to the changing compliance requirements and supports changing business needs.

On implementation of MyEasyISO, the company saw several immediate benefits

• Streamline and Standardize business processes

• Saves cost and time.

• Improved Risk Management

• Centralised and Faster accessibility of documents.

• Provides end-to-end capabilities to capture, track and resolve non-conformances.

• Improved collaboration and employee engagement.

• Faster resolution to customer complaints.

“This tool has immensely reduced our paperwork and provides good visibility of the data through its powerful dashboards. We are impressed with the level of automation it has offered and also the support we received during the initial signup and post-purchase” said Quality Manager of the South African Company.



About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is an excellent cloud-based software solution offering 100% compliance to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & ISO 45001. It brings in a unique approach to manage and optimize ISO compliance in a simple, easy, value adding and cost-effective manner. A product developed by QHSE professionals having more than 850 man-years cumulative quality, environment and health safety experience across the globe.

It is an epitome of what and how the best QHSE systems shall be implemented and functioning. Practical knowledge, best practices, problem areas faced during implementation and sectorial expertise all blend seamlessly into the only complete and comprehensive QHSE cloud-based software.

Focusing on Compliance Management? Start MyEasyISO free trial Today or visit www.myeasyiso.com to know more



