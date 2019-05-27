The International Relocation and Buyer’s Referrals Network has released a List of Top Agents in North America

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Relocation and Buyer’s Referrals Network has released a list of top selling teams in the real estate industry. The teams with their corresponding team leaders are recognized for their selling records and customers’ satisfaction rating in their respective regions. They are renowned for their excellence and dedication in what they do in the real estate industry.

Those people who are looking for real estate leads and deals can easily contact anyone from the top selling real estate team. They are more than willing to be of help and assist you in all your real estate related concerns.

The list provides the real estate team leaders with the respective real estate agencies, servicing area and contact information:

• Rudy Lira Kusuma

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc.

Serving California Area

Telephone: 626-789-0159

• Ray Chen

The Ray CHEN Home Selling Team.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc.

Serving Southern California area

Telephone: 626-789-5768

• Gary Evans

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc

Serving the Greater Houston Texas area

Telephone: 832-721-0442

• Kirk of Kirk & Company Real Estate

Serving Northwest Indiana

Telephone: 219-293-8494

• Ricardo Nadal

The Nadal Team

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty LLC

Serving NorthEast Metro Atlanta Area

Telephone: 678-381-8045

• Paolo Barrasso

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc.

Serving Fort Lauderdale and the beaches

Telephone: 9543537053 - bcomguaranteedsale.com

• Andrew Clark and Gina Clark

Clark Group Realty

Serving the West Island and Greater Montreal Area.

Telephone: 514 892 3739and 514 502 8531

• Ellen Levy

With Barry Levy (443) 827-1059 a/k/a The Levy Team of RE/MAX Allegiance

Serving all of Washington DC and Maryland

Telephone: (202) 364-1515

• Drew Jacobsen,

Drew Jacobsen Home Selling Team of Go2Realty Pros,

Serving Northern California's East Bay and Central Valley markets

Telephone: 855-955

• Andrea Mickles Tadich

Las Vegas with Wardley Real Estate

serving Las Vegas and Henderson NV.

702-544-1276.

SELLERS: Your Home Sold for 100% of Asking Price Guaranteed or I will Pay the Difference.

* Must agree on price and terms.*

• Grace Feng

Grace Home SOLD Guaranteed @ InTop Realty

serving big Orlando area.

Phone: 407.233.5453.

Sellers: Your Home Sold Guaranteed or I'll Buy it!

Buyers: 180 Days Guaranteed Satisfaction or I will sell it for free!

• Vidak

(818)522-4484

serving Southern California’s San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles area.

I am an investment property expert at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Sellers: Guaranteed Cash Offer on Your Home In 24 Hours

Buyers: 12 Months Satisfaction Guaranteed or I Sell It for Free

• Craig & Coleen Bush

Team Bush

Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

Serving Ontario's Golden Horseshoe Area including Hamilton, Burlington, Grimsby, Ancaster, Dundas, Stoney Creek, Waterdown.

Office 905-297-4885.

Sellers: Your Home Sold Guaranteed, or we will buy it!

Buyers: Our Satisfaction Guarantee, You will love your home or within 18 months we will buy it back or sell it for free!



• Tish Williams

Tish Williams Real Estate

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty/ Southside Atlanta- Fayette, Henry, Clayton counties Your Home Sold Guaranteed or We'll Buy It!

Buyers, Not Happy With Your Purchase , We'll Sell It For Free 470-481-1978



• Andrew Friz Real Estate | https://www.facebook.com/A7RealEstate/

Servicing York Region and the Greater Toronto Area | 416-857-5708

Your Home Sold Guaranteed or I’ll Sell it For Free | $7000 Savings on Your Home Purchase or I Pay You | Platinum and VIP Access to Pre-Construction Opportunities | #1 Brokerage in the GTA



• Wardley Real Estate,

Las Vegas

702-985-2775

HOME SELLERS: Your Home Sold For 100% of Full Market Value Or I'll Pay You The Difference, GUARANTEED! www.blunkhometeam.com mjblunk@gmail.com

Servicing Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Luxury HIgh-Rises



• Lisa Ladd

Ladd Home Selling Team, Williams Tri County Real Estate, Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado Counties, California,

916-936-9176,

ADOM 6, Average Selling Price is 102%. Beyond the numbers, We Serve our clients, Value our affiliates and Elevate our community Big!

The real estate agents or teams provide high quality selling approach. They have programs that help increase their clients’ satisfaction. They design a selling approach that will be good for the clients as well as to their real estate agent partners.

Clients can contact the nearest and their most preferred real estate agents for buying or selling land properties with the contact information listed. All teams listed are the top selling agents or teams which outcasts other teams in their corresponding regions. There will be no doubts about the service that they will offer to their future clients and customers.

###

The company, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc. of California can be accessed easily through their website at http://www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteedInc.com/

If in need of more hands on assistance, feel free to contact Rudy L. Kusuma by telephone at 626-789-0159. He will provide you the information and the assistance that you need.

Grow Your Real Estate Team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc of California.

We Exist to Support, Empower, Equip, Inspire and Serve Real Estate Agents in Growing a Sales Team Business of Influence, Significance and Purpose!

Company Niche: We Generate Appointments For Real Estate Agents.

Company Vision: "To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy and Sell Real Estate in California!"

Our Core Purpose

To Help You Achieve Your Hearts Desire!

GO SERVE BIG!!!

Our Core Commitment

Through a commitment to Second Mile Service, Empowering and Inspiring Others, Being Results Driven, Valuing Relationships by Expressing Gratitude, and Embracing Continual Improvement, our company will endeavor to be the best place to work for our team members, the best place to buy and sell real estate for our clients, be the best stewards for our shareholders, and give our best to our community.

Our Operating Values

* Second mile service: Go Serve Big!!!

* Empower and Inspire Others

* Results Driven

* Value Relationships by Expressing Gratitude

* Embrace Continuous improvement

Second Mile Service

Whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two. (Matthew 5:41)

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc

A California Corporation wholly owned subsidiary of Carsten Phillips Inc.

California Department of Real Estate Broker License 01908329



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.