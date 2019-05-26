SOFITEL The Palm Dubai Awarded Gold Status

Sofitel The Palm Dubai

The Green Globe Gold status marks five continuous years of certification in sustainable management and operations.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Gold status to Sofitel The Palm Resort & Spa Dubai in acknowledgement of five consecutive years of sustainable management and operations.The Gold certification reflects the commitment of Sofitel The Palm Dubai toward minimizing the impact of its activities on the environment and its adherence to environmental sustainability policies.“The resort has proudly met and maintained the Green Globe Certification guidelines since it first opened, earning the property the title of environmental champion and making real progress towards sustainability, all the while demonstrating the growing reach of this prestigious award. We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of all our members of staff that highlights a true commitment toward sustainability,” said Christophe Schnyder, General Manager at Sofitel The Palm.Green Globe is the premier worldwide certification and performance improvement program developed specifically for the travel and tourism industry. It assists organizations to improve their economic, social and environmental sustainability while being rewarded and recognized for it. The Green Globe standard provides organizations with a framework to conduct a comprehensive assessment of their environmental sustainability performance through which they can monitor improvements and achieve certification. An extensive audit carried out by Green Globe’s independent auditors was conducted earlier this month to assess the property’s progress in meeting set standards.“In choosing award recipients, 44 core criteria are taken into account throughout the audit process. Sofitel The Palm has proudly fulfilled sustainability requirements by implementing energy saving measures and improving the sorting and recycling of waste. The resort has maintained an efficient waste segregation program which has enabled us to recycle 470 tons of cardboard and paper, 120 tons of plastic, 150 tons of glass, 8 tons of cans and 60,000 liters of used cooking oil to date,” explained Rohit Salunke, Director of Engineering, who is instrumental in the initiation and management of Green Globe guidelines.In addition, the resort has introduced Epson technology to avoid the printing of credit card slips upon completion of any transaction, promoting QR codes, minimizing food waste through cutting edge food reduction technology - WINNOW, participating in the Soap for Hope program to recycle discarded bathroom soaps, encouraging guests to reuse linen and towels during their stay, and limiting access to printed newspapers throughout the resort by replacing them with online applications.Guests have been fully supportive of Sofitel The Palm Dubai’s green initiatives over the years. During this time, the resort has successfully introduced major changes to its overall economic, social and environmental sustainability approach. To support campaigns worldwide to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy, the resort offers guests the opportunity to use Tesla cars for airport transfers and transportation around the city. Trashcans have also been removed from administrative offices and replaced with centralized recycle bins that separate waste into paper and plastics thereby contributing to the recycling tally. Furthermore, bearing in mind that saving energy is tantamount to rescuing the planet, the property devises and runs activities on a regular basis for guests and staff that are aimed at raising environmental awareness and generating positive change. New changes to the resort’s sustainability program are planned for the future.About SofitelSofitel Hotels & Resorts is an ambassador of modern French style, culture and art-de-vivre around the world. Established in 1964, Sofitel is the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France with over 120 chic and remarkable hotels in the world’s most sought after destinations. Sofitel exudes a refined and understated sense of modern luxury, always blending a touch of French decadence with the very best of the locale. The Sofitel collection includes such notable hotels as Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Ipanema, Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square, Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour and Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Sofitel is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travelers to feel welcome at more than 4,200 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.sofitel.com | accorhotels.comAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com Media Contact:Anne-Fleur HeiseleMarketing & Communication ManagerE:Anne-Fleur.Heisele@sofitel.comP: +971 4 455 54 20Media Contact:Duha ShabibManaging PartnerE: duha@not-a- cliche.comP: +971 55 308 5550



