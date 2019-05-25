Ajman Media City Free Zone Investor forums in Europe draw strong interest

AMCFZ Europe road show

The Ajman Media City Free Zone concluded its European investment forums series with successful events in London and Lisbon, the two emerging and thriving hubs.

AJMAN, AJMAN, UAE, May 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- • The international road shows of Ajman Media City Free Zone focus on sectors that align with UAE 's economic vision.• Senior level delegations in key countries support UAE’s drive to innovate and diversify economy.May 21 2019: The Ajman Media City Free Zone concluded its first European investment forums series with successful events in London and Lisbon, the two emerging and thriving hubs for creative and tech start-ups.His Excellency Mahmood Alhashmi, CEO of Ajman Media City Free Zone led the high level delegation along with Rishi Somaiya, Commercial Advisor and Nader Afify, Business Development Advisor.His Excellency Mahmood Alhashmi said: “Creating a strong presence and build long term partner relations in global tech and digital media centres is part of our core strategy. We chose our target audience with due diligence as both London and Lisbon are fastest growing hubs for start-up economy.”“Portugal is recognised by Startup Europe Partnership (SEP) initiative as one of the fastest growing start-up ecosystem and the entrepreneurship culture is complimentary to the culture of innovation promoted by Ajman Media City Free Zone. Similarly London has successfully attracted the best creative talents from UK, by offering access to venture capital funds, angel investors, crowdfunding platforms, banks and SME trade bodies.“Entrepreneurs, SME owners and innovators from these cities look at UAE as a very attractive and feasible destination to expand and our cost effective and creative business set up offers are received very well by these investors in both the cities.”Favorable policies, investor friendly packages and commitment to innovation and start-up has already made Ajman Media City Free Zone an attractive destination in key markets such as China, India, and Egypt. Since our launch in 2018, we have grown fast and consistently and are looking forward to create more presence in the markets across Europe.“UAE is bound to remain among the world’s leading innovation hubs because of its growing base of digital media and entertainment companies and we want to make a significant contribution to the national economy,” His Excellency Mahmood Alhashmi concluded.



