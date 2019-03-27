Ajman Media City Free Zone launches Media Lab to accelerate entrepreneurial growth and youth development in UAE

H E Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone

Ajman Media City Free Zone launches first of its kind Media Lab as a learning and development hub for entrepreneurs and the UAE youth and future leaders .

AJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- • A world class hub for learning and development created as a part of our social responsibility strategy• Dedicated to promote entrepreneurial culture and facilitate Youth mentoring programsAjman, UAE. 27 March 2019. H E Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone announced the launch of first of its kind Media Lab which will serve as a learning and development hub for entrepreneurs, business owners and the UAE youth and future leaders alike.“Since the launch of AMC FZ, we have strived to be at the forefront of innovation and the Media Lab is part of our vision and social responsibility towards business and UAE community.”H E Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi further added: “The lab will be a unique hub for knowledge exchange and collaboration. Some of the key activities include collaboration with leading academic and learning institutions, creating a pool of mentors and mentoring and learning opportunities for the entrepreneurs as well as young students.”Lab will accelerate learning and support Emirati Youth Development.“Investing in human capital is the best decision that society can collectively make and we are pleased to announce our initiatives for career guidance and development for Emirati youth and students.Media Lab is a Global Mentoring Hub and bringing international and regional mentors and industry experts in the field of new media, entrepreneurial and business skills for the benefit of UAE youth and students.H E Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone further added: “Fully aligned with Government initiatives such as UAE Vision 2021 and National Innovation Strategy, this lab will support UAE’s rapid transition in to a knowledge-based economy.“We proudly support the vision of the UAE leaders who have put huge emphasis on the importance of innovation across all sectors such as information, research, science and technology which are the pillars of a knowledge-based, productive and competitive economy.“Media Lab will be a hub of creativity, facilitate new entrepreneurial ventures and bring the investors, creative talent and innovators together. Our technology led services such as an electronic partner network will further boost the UAE's ranking in the list of top destination for global business,” he concluded.



