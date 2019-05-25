Billboard Emerging Artist Titus Showers Scores #1 With EP 'WHO?', The Highest Album Sales Debut In Gospel This Year

Titus Showers Titus Showers -"In His Name" Music Video

#1 on Top Gospel Albums, #4 on Top Christian/Gospel Albums, #9 on Top Independent Albums, #18 on Emerging Artist Chart and #40 on All-Genre Top Album Sales

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana-based singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Titus Showers - lead singer of chart-topping sibling group The Showers solo freshman EP 'WHO?' (A&P/UAMG/Sony/Orchard/New Day) has become the highest album sales debut by a gospel artist and the highest sales and charting debut by a new artist this year-to-date. WHO? debuted at No. 1 on Billboard consumption-based Top Album genre chart, No.1 on Nielsen Top Album genre chart and appeared on the prestigious The Emerging Artists chart (which ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50). Additionally, the 7-track EP debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard Top Christian/Gospel Albums, Top 10 on Billboard Top Independent Albums, and Top 40 on the all-genre Top Albums chart.WHO? boasts an all-star lineup of composers, producers, songwriters and featured guest artists. GRAMMY®-nominated producer and songwriter Lucius B. Hoskins (Shirley Ceaser, Zacardi Cortez, Joshua Rogers) contributes on 4 of the EP's 7 tracks, “It’s Gonna Be Alright," “Make It,” "Amen" and the Billboard Top 10 digital track and lead single “In His Name.” Three-time GRAMMY® nominee Darrell Walls of The Walls Group contributes with his vocal production, while GRAMMY®-nominated producer Tyrone Belle (The Walls Group) co-produces on two songs (“In His Name,” “Make It”). GRAMMY®-nominated and Stellar Award-winning Christian hip-hop artist/songwriter Canton Jones makes an appearance on a remix version of The Showers 2015 Billboard Top 15 radio hit “Better,” and 2016's Billboard Top 25 song “Immediately” gets a revisit – both songs were written and produced by acclaimed musician Deon Kipping (Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Marvin Sapp). BET’s Sunday Best Season 6 champion and two-time Stellar Award winner Tasha Page-Lockhart adds her vocal production prowess on the track “Love,” produced by Stellar Award-winning producer Sean Keys (The Showers).In addition to his musical success, Titus recently announced his partnership with Forbes Listed Top 25 U.S. charity, MAP International, a global Christian health and relief organization. Titus will serve as a global ambassador advocating for community health development, disease prevention, and eradication, and relief and rehabilitation by helping provide life-changing medicines and health supplies to all people across the world, regardless of religion, gender, race, nationality, or ethnic background who are living in conditions of poverty.'WHO?' is available now in retail stores and on all digital platforms for download and streaming: http://smarturl.it/tshowerswho About Titus Showers: Louisiana-based singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Titus Showers is the lead singer of the chart-topping sibling group, The Showers. He recorded two albums with the family band, 2015's The Showers Family Group and 2017's The Journey - both nominated for Stellar Awards in 2016 and 2018. Titus released his debut radio single in April 2019 and cracked the Top 10 on Billboard Gospel Digital Song Sales chart landing at No.7 ahead of his debut EP WHO? which released on May 10, 2019, debuting at No.1 on Billboard Top Gospel Albums, No.1 on Nielsen Soundscan Top Gospel Albums, Top 10 on Billboard Top Independent Albums, Top 20 on Billboard Emerging Artist chart, and Top 40 on Billboard all-genre Top Albums chart. WHO? is currently the highest album sales debut by any gospel artist and the highest album sales and charting debut by any new gospel artist this year-to-date. Titus is also a global ambassador for Forbes Listed Top 25 U.S. charity, MAP International - a global Christian health and relief organization that provides life-changing medicines and health supplies to all people across the world, regardless of religion, gender, race, nationality, or ethnic background who are living in conditions of poverty.Connect with Titus Showers on his social media platforms by visiting his Instagram at www.Instagram.com/IAmTitusShowers , on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/IAmTitusShowers , on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/AmTitusShowers and his website at www.IAmTitusShowers.com ###

Titus Showers "In His Name" Official Music Video



