Imbue Botanicals, LLC re-introduces transcend All Natural Vaporizer Cartridges

Mango Pineapple CBD Vape Cartridge Lemon CBD Vape Cartridge Imbue Botanicals

Imbue Botanicals, LLC has reintroduced its transcend all natural vaporizer cartridges.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, is pleased to re-introduce its transcend line of all natural vaporizer cartridges. The product reintroduction helps further expand its extensive hemp-derived CBD product line with CBD vaporizer cartridges unlike others currently marketed.Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures and CBD capsules and CBD topicals for both people and pets.“As many of you know, we’ve been working for the last few months on refining our Vape Cartridges,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals. “Making an all-natural one without PG or PEG definitely has had its challenges, but we are now confident that our latest version checks all the boxes, with an even better taste profile! And of course, they’re made with our organic, Colorado grown CBD oil.”Imbue’s 1 ml., 100% natural Vape Cartridges contains their organic, Colorado grown refined CBD oil, cold pressed natural flavoring and natural terpenes. And they pack a powerful 350 mg of CBD per cartridge. Smooth and very flavorful, Imbue vape cartridges bring a new level of enjoyment to CBD.Packaged in a glass cartridge and see-through recyclable box, the cartridges are currently available in 2 flavors; Mango Pineapple and Lemon, which are sure to please the pickiest of palettes.The product is available online from select retailers.ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves and specialty products such as vaporizer cartridges. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars. Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com , or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuecbd Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd ABOUT Joseph Allen Agencies:With over 40 years of combined experience, the principals at Joseph Allen specialize in design,marketing and public relations for a diverse portfolio of clientele. At JAA, they place a significant focus on appealing to human emotion and psyche. They can handle all aspects of design and marketing needs through their internal staff, as well as through their incomparable mix of strategic partners. For more information, visit www.josephallenagencies.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.