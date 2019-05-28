BPM Microsystems Announces Top Channel Partner Awards

Winners of the 2018 Channel First Awards are Adaptsys, Interlatin and iNETest James Cawkell, Global Sales Director for the Adaptsys Group receives the Global Sales Award from James Holava, Global Account Director for BPM Microsystems at the recent SMT Connect Trade Show in Nuremberg, Germany Weiming Chin, BPM Sales Manager, and Dragon Zhang, BPM Regional Sales Manager, present the award certificate to Boey GP, iNETest General Manager, and Jessen Hoe, iNETest Sales Director.

Global Partners Set Sales Records in their Territories

I have spent most of my professional career growing sales through channels, and it’s rare to see an outside organization with the entrepreneurial spirit mixed with a great ground-game” — Don McMahan, Vice President of Global Sales at BPM

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPM Microsystems, the global leader in automated programming systems recognizes the 2018 contributions of three of their Channel Partners, with Adaptsys Group receiving the Top Global Partner Award. “Adaptsys has a long history with BPM and epitomizes what we look for in a channel partner," says Don McMahan, Vice President of Global Sales. "I have spent most of my professional career growing sales through channels, and it’s rare to see an outside organization with the entrepreneurial spirit mixed with a great ground-game like the guys at Adaptsys,” says McMahan. The Adaptsys Group is headquartered in the UK, with sales and support personnel covering most of Europe.The Adaptsys Group has partnered with BPM for over 15 years. James Cawkell, Global Sales Director at The Adaptsys Group, comments on their partnership with BPM: "Whether it’s working Electronica (a huge trade show in Munich) with BPM, consulting together on a new project, or installing the latest Automated Programming System, it’s always enjoyable to work with folks who work as hard (and smart) as we do!”“We not only wish to celebrate Adaptsys as number one last year globally,” says McMahan, “but two other partners in strategic regions for BPM as well and I personally want to congratulate Interlatin for Latin America and iNETest in Asia. As the details below highlight, we are delighted and honored to have such great partners around the globe. Thank you all.”Best in Regional Sales for 2018 in Latin America/South America is Interlatin. Although only working together for a little over 2 years, Interlatin has distinguished themselves in several ways. They were founded in 1999 and today have almost 500 employees, including sales, field engineers and service delivery in major manufacturing cities in Mexico: Guadalajara, Reynosa, Matamoros, Monterrey, Queretaro, Chihuahua, Ciudad del Juarez, Tijuana, etc. The local support presence means parts, service, and support are available 24/7/365. Having that level of support has made the difference in at least one recent deal, where the facility in Mexico went with a “different” supplier than their European parent company.“This organization embodies the BPM reputation for service, and they work hard to please our customers as if it was their own brand,” says Armando Garcia, Regional Account Manager for BPM. “We are very fortunate and pleased to have Interlatin as a member of our team!”Earning the honor of Best in Regional Sales for 2018 in Asia is iNETest, located in Penang, Malaysia. According to BPM Regional Manager for Asia, Dragon Zhang, “BPM has partnered with iNETest for over 12 years mainly because of their single-minded focus on the customer. It’s their belief that their growth as a company is entirely based on a high level of customer satisfaction. iNETest has the fastest response times in the region, with dedicated personnel that handles customer service, repairs, and technical inquiries.”Zhang adds that “I love working with the team at iNETest; these guys share our goals and are relentless in making sure their customers get the best solution, with the best service, for the best value. Together, we have grown for more than a decade, along with our customers.”About BPMBPM has delivered more fine-pitch automated programming systems than all our competitors combined. BPM sets the standard in the industry. Their latest advance is the innovative 9th Generation series of programmers. These are the fastest universal programmers supporting MCUs, FPGA, eMMC, NAND, NOR, Serial Flash memory devices and more. These programmers apply Vector Engine® BitBlast, which offers record-breaking programming speeds for managed NAND devices. BPM is ISO 9001:2015 and CE Certified.About WhisperTeachBPM was awarded the 2019 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award in the category of Production Software for its WhisperTeach+ solution, only available on BPWin™ software. The award was presented to BPM at the 2019 IPC APEX Show. This marks two years running to win the NPI; WhisperTeach™ won last year for automating the z-height teach. WhisperTeach+ takes it to another level by automating not just the critical z-height, but all the socket locations as well.The Adaptsys Group https://www.adaptsys.com Interlatin https://interlatin.com.mx/home-eng/ iNETest https://www.ellipsizdss.com/our_products/ems/chip-programmer/bpm-microsystem/automated-programmers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.