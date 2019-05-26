Jason Schenker - Founder

Prestige Economics, the independent financial market research firm founded by Jason Schenker, celebrates 10th anniversary on 26 May 2019.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Economics celebrates its 10th anniversary today. Officially incorporated on 26 May 2009, Prestige Economics was founded by economist and futurist Jason Schenker Prestige Economics produces financial market research for institutional investors, public corporations, private companies, central banks, and industry groups. This research includes quarterly, monthly, weekly, and special reports on macroeconomic indicators, monetary policy, trade policy, foreign exchange rates, energy commodities, precious metals, industrial metals, and agricultural commodities."We have built a fantastic brand and business," said the President of Prestige Economics, Jason Schenker. "It is humbling to know that we have been serving clients for a decade. We look forward to serving our clients in many more decades ahead."In the decade since its founding, Bloomberg News has ranked Prestige Economics a top forecasting firm every since quarter since Prestige Economics has been eligible. In total, Prestige Economics has been top ranked as a forecaster in 43 different categories since 2011.Bloomberg News has also ranked Prestige Economics #1 in the world in 25 categories since 2011, including for its forecast accuracy of U.S. jobs, new home sales, Brent and WTI crude oil prices, natural gas prices, gold prices, platinum prices, palladium prices, copper prices, aluminum prices, nickel prices, zinc prices, tin prices, the Euro, the Pound, the Swiss Franc, the Russian Ruble, the Brazilian Real, the Chinese RMB, and six other categories. These rankings make Prestige Economics the most accurate independent financial market forecasting firm in the world."Our rankings are unmatched in the world of financial market research," Jason Schenker noted. "It brings me great joy to know that we are the most accurate independent financial market forecasting firm in the world."Prestige Economics also performs research projects and creates economic indicators, including the monthly MHI Business Activity Index.In addition to his role as the President of Prestige Economics, Jason Schenker is also Chairman of The Futurist Institute . He was ranked one of the top 100 most influential financial advisors in the world by Investopedia in June 2018.Prestige Economics is based in Austin, Texas.



