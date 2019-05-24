Draken International announced as latest organisation to join Close Air Support 2019 speaker line-up

Close Air Support Conference 2019

SMi Reports: With less than 2 weeks to go until Close Air Support 2019, SMi welcomes its latest speaker, Mark Bate, Principle Consultant, Draken International

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th Annual Close Air Support conference returns to London on 5th-6th June with an international host of senior military and industry experts. Attendees will hear them present and deliberate on the latest technological developments in the CAS domain, as well as recent advancements made in the field that aim to enhance combat effectiveness whilst increasing connectivity.With less than two weeks to go, SMi are delighted to welcome Mark Bate, Principle Consultant, Draken International as the latest conference speaker to join the line-up. Mark’s presentation ‘Draken – Overview and CAS Delivery’ will focus on Combat Air Force Contracted Close Air Support (CAF AS) and USN/USMC Terminal Attack Controlled Training (TACT) as well as issues covering airworthiness certification and weapons release. This year’s two-day event will feature a diverse agenda of in-depth presentations from leading military nations such as the UK, US, NATO and France, as well as expert industry leaders. Keynote presentations and speakers for 2019 include:• Close Air Support – Past, Present and Future, a Foundational View presented by Major General David P San Clemente, Air National Guard Assistant to the Commanding General, US Air Force• Assessing the Joint Air/Land Command and Control System presented by Squadron Leader Richard May, SO2 Air – 1st Artillery Brigade, UK ASOS, Royal Air Force• Training French Air Support Specialists in 2019 presented by Lieutenant Colonel Vivien Beral, Commander French-Ground Air Ground Operations School, French Air Force• Discussing the Role of the 255 TACP Battery RA in Providing Trained TACPs and JTACs to Regular British Army Units presented by Major Dave Merrick, Executive Officer, 255 TACP Battery, British ArmyThe event brochure is available to download online at www.closeair-support.com/ein Highlights of the 2019 conference include: gaining updates on strategic partners’ respective CAS programmes and the work of leading industry OEMs, deliberating key requirements for targeting, processing, and the delivery of CAS, as well as networking with and building co-operation between strategic partners.An early bird saving of £100 is available to bookings placed before 31st May 2019. Register online at www.closeair-support.com/ein Proudly Sponsored by Teleplan GlobeClose Air Support5th-6th June 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor delegate enquiries, please contact Damien Howard on +44 (0) 207 827 6736 or dhoward@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion.



