"THE WALL THAT HEALS” THREE-QUARTERS REPLICA OF VIETNAM MEMORIAL VISITS ARVADA COLORADO

The Wall That Heals American Flag Faith Bible

Faith Bible and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071 hosts The Wall That Heals outside in Faith Bible’s open field on its West Campus at 6250 Wright St

We are honored to host The Wall That Heals. God has provided an opportunity to shed light on those that have fought for our freedom and educate the generations of today.” — Doug Newcomb - Faith Bible Chapel

ARVADA, COLORADO, USA, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faith Bible Chapel and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071 host " The Wall That Heals " outside in Faith Bible Chapel’s open field on its West Campus at 6250 Wright St., Arvada. The wall will be open 24 hours a day from the evening of Wed., June 19, through Sun., June 23.This three-quarters replica of the original Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., is a powerful educational opportunity for students, veterans and our community as a whole.The names of more than 58,000 service members who died in the Vietnam War are inscribed on the wall. Lit by LED lights, the wall can be experienced 24 hours a day. Name rubbings can also be etched with pencil as keepsakes for friends and family. The Wall that Heals, a project of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, has visited close to 600 cities across America. It’s 375 feet in length and is comprised of 140 numbered panels. It stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. The 53-foot trailer that transports The Wall That Heals transforms to become a mobile education center once the wall is set up. The exterior of the trailer features a timeline of the Vietnam War. In addition, digital displays show pictures of local heroes who are featured on the wall. Many volunteers set up and take down the wall while other volunteers are available to counsel visitors who need it.The Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C.For more info on the wall, visit www.thewallthatheals.org Faith Bible Chapel is a Christ-centered church led by Pastor Jason King . Its mission is to help people know God, find freedom, discover purpose and make a difference in the world. Faith is located at 6250 Wright St., Arvada, on the northwest corner of 62nd Avenue and Ward Road. For more information, visit www.faith.church or call 303.424.2121.



