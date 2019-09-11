FAITH BIBLE CHAPEL’S 41st ANNUAL NIGHT TO HONOR ISRAEL

CUFI

Faith Bible Chapel celebrates its 41st annual Night to Honor Israel on Sun., Oct. 27, one of many gatherings held by evangelical churches around the country.

The "Night to Honor Israel" evening program from 6-7:30 p.m. features special keynote speaker Irving Roth

ARVADA, COLORADO , USA, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faith Bible Chapel celebrates its 41st annual Night to Honor Israel on Sun., Oct. 27, one of many gatherings held by evangelical churches around the country as both a celebration of Israel and the Jewish people and an expression of Christian solidarity.The “Night to Honor Israel” evening program from 6-7:30 p.m. features special keynote speaker Irving Roth, as well as Israeli music, dancers and a children’s choir.Irving Roth is a Holocaust survivor, writer and internationally-known educator. He is the recipient of the Anne Frank Outstanding Citizen Award from the Anne Frank Center USA for promoting human rights and social justice and for developing and initiating the Adopt a Survivor program. Roth is also the director of the Holocaust Resource Center at the Temple Judea of Manhasset, New York.A kosher dessert reception for everyone will follow the program at 7:30 p.m. in the Atrium.Doors for the “Night to Honor Israel” evening program open at 5:15 p.m. Admission is free, but a special offering to support Israel will be taken. Plan to arrive in time to park and be seated before 6:00 p.m. as the program will begin promptly. During the program, childcare is available for infants through 5th grade.Event partners include Christians United for Israel , Jewish National Fund, Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL), and JEWISHColorado.Faith Bible Chapel is located at 6250 Wright St., Arvada, on the northwest corner of 62nd Avenue and Ward Road. For more information, visit www.faith.church/israel or call 303.424.2121.



