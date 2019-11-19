Artist Richard Harmer will be featured for the Dallas Mavericks Art + Basketball City Edition Jersey Launch Night

311 Artist 311 Artwork Dallas Mavs

Dallas, TX – Richard Harmer, along with other Dallas artists, will be profiled for the Dallas Mavericks “Art + Basketball City Edition Launch Night,” Nov. 26

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Harmer , along with other North Texas artists, will be profiled for the Dallas Mavericks Art + Basketball City Edition Launch Night,” November 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm CT – 7:15 pm CT in Victory Plaza at the American Airlines Center located at 2500 Victory Avenue Dallas, TX 75219“I’m honored to be featured alongside some incredible artists for the Art + Basketball event by the Mavericks. The Mavericks are more than an NBA basketball team, they do a tremendous amount of work in our local community. I’m proud to partner with them any way I can.”Each time communications consultant and local artist Richard Harmer does a painting, he does it with a purpose. Every painting is significant is three ways, and to him they are the most important part of why he paints. “Each painting has a message within the art, staples in the actual painting and a portion of each sold painting goes to a charity I partner with,” Richard explains. “I love painting, but the thought of people looking at art that’s meaningful fills a void painting alone can’t fill. The staples represent our imperfections and our brokenness as people. About 5 years ago I tore through a painting and well, just went with it. I had to staple it back together and just started doing that ever since. The process I use to create the art can be just as beautiful as the final creation, this includes any and all imperfections.”Richard uniquely signs his art after his birth date 3/11. His work can be seen in and around commercial office buildings and homes around Texas and the United States. More than half of all his art is sold exclusively through chartable auctions. His latest series titled “Messages” will be on display for the Art + Basketball event. FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! FOOD + DRINKS + ART + CITY EDITION JERSEY REVEAL20+ local Dallas artists showcasing their custom works inspired by the 2019-2020 City Edition Jersey.*Art will be for sale and auctioned off for Mavs FoundationIf you would like to know more about Richard’s art or the Dallas Mavericks Art + Basketball night go to https://www.mavs.com/city/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.