Customer Experience Expert Pamela McGlone of eClerx Customer Operations to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

Have you ever wondered what happens to the millions of call recordings generated each year? In today's industry, if businesses are not listening to their customers and making changes accordingly, they’re going to find themselves irrelevant very quickly. A 2017 study by customer experience leaders American Express revealed that 33 percent of customers would consider stopping doing business with a company after a single instance of poor service.

When you call customer care or tech support, or chat or email as a customer, that interaction is typically handled by a contact center. Some companies run their contact centers in-house; others contract companies that specialize in contact center management to answer those calls, emails, and chats for them.

Pamela McGlone is an expert in contact centers, customer experience and the Marketing Lead for Customer Operations at eClerx. eClerx Customer Operations specializes in providing operational expertise and process excellence throughout the customer journey, assisting companies in developing, implementing and operating customer interaction capabilities to deliver superior customer experiences. They have over 9000 employees handling various customer support functions for more than 150 companies around the globe and also offer Technology solutions that enhance customer experience such as AI, Robotic Process Process and Advanced Data Analytics.

With over 30 years of experience in the field, Pamela specializes in customer experience, data analytics and, contact center operations and has held leadership roles in all aspects of contact center leadership including consulting with Fortune 500 companies on how to optimize their customer experience and contact center operations. Recently, Pamela transitioned from operating contact centers, to focus on her passion for writing. She now uses her extensive experience in the field to generate creative and educational content to both market contact center solutions for eClerx and to educate the broader customer experience industry on best practices for delivering a superior experience including how to read the warning signs and intervene to prevent customer churn.

“I've spent my entire life serving customers,” says Pamela. “If someone's calling the call center, it's usually not to tell you how great everything is. They're having problems. Our focus is on providing a good experience for the customer when you interact with them but also to learn from that interaction in the hopes of preventing future poor experiences for other customers.”

Over the last decade, expectations of service professionals have changed, driven by companies like Amazon and Apple. They expect more when they call in, and they demand representatives that can anticipate their needs and offer simple solutions.

“The job of anyone in a leadership or support role in the contact center environment should be to make it easy for the front-line to deliver for the customer,” says Pamela. “Having been on the front-line both in in-person customer services jobs and the contact center taking phone calls, I have all the respect in the world for that person that sits in the chair and deals with the customer day-in and day-out.”

“My philosophy is they have to be empowered. The front-line agent must be able to make decisions in-the-moment based on that customer's needs. Otherwise, you're just putting them in a position where they have to argue with customers day-in and day-out. You have to have faith to give them discretionary authority to decide what’s appropriate. Those call recordings are a rich source of data that an organization should use to make sure their agents are set up to succeed with each customer they interact with.”

