CONURE® ANNOUNCES JUNE ENTRY INTO SAN FRANCISCO MARKET

Encinal Market, Valencia Whole Foods, and Save-More Market will begin selling Conure® products

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conure ® Life which offers consumers herbal adaptogen water enhancers is announcing its entry in to the San Francisco marketplace.Beginning in June, Encinal Market of Alameda, California, Valencia Whole Foods and Save-More Market of San Francisco, will begin carrying Conure® products.Conure® is sold by the box . One box comes with 6 convenient single serve packets, 4 gm each. Each packet perfectly enhances one 16 oz. bottle of water, or glass of water - not too much, not too little. The expansion into the San Francisco market continues the growth path of Conure® into storefront, and online grocery venues.The Conure® offering will allow consumers who frequent Encinal Market, Valencia Whole Foods and Save-More Market the opportunity to purchase an herbal adaptogen water enhancer that adds to the overall benefits of their water intake on a daily basis.By using Conure® water enhancers consumers can maximize the health benefits of daily hydration.Conure® Ginger and Lime Tea provides an energy boost.Ginger is one of the world's best-known super-herbs. It’s a well-known natural pick me up which offers a burst ofenergy with no caffeine required.Similarly, lime juice is known to boost the immune system, making it a great addition to your morning (or evening!) routine. Additional benefits include nutritional and detoxifying and improves your metabolism.Conure® Turmeric and Lime is packed with anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, anti-bacterial, and anti-cancer agents. The agents make it powerful in fighting illnesses.Tumeric is also effective in lowering cholesterol levels and helps with weight loss by mitigating the inflammation caused by obesity. Lime water is rich in vitamin C which gives your skin a vibrant and glowing effect. It improves digestion by helping in food breakdown and hence fights bloating and constipation.It also improves the nutrients’ absorption. The vitamin C in lime is also believed to fight cardiovascular conditions.Conure® Ashwaganda and Lime, a popular adaptogen, is commonly used in Ayurveda, Unani and traditional African cultures.Ayurvedic medicine(“Ayurveda” for short) is one of the world's oldest holistic (“whole-body”) healing systems. It was developed more than 3,000 years ago in India. It's based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit"Unani" or "Yunani medicine" is the term for Perso-Arabic traditional medicine as practiced in Mughal India and in Muslim culture in South Asia and modern day Central Asia. Ashwaganda has been studied extensively for its properties to help you combat occasional stress and enhance vitality just like its beautiful red fruit.Conure® Holy Basil Water can help you relax. Holy Basil is called Tulsi in Sanskrit, which means “one which cannot be compared.” Many Indian households and temples have a Tulsi plant. Ayurveda recommends chewing its leaves regularly to enjoy overall wellbeing. Some suggest it can make your skin more beautiful. Holy Basil stems, its tiny flowers, and its leaves all have a beautiful smell that comes from the presence of essential oils.Also known as Tulsi, Holy Basil has been known as “The Queen of Herbs” for its potent restorative powers.Consumer awareness and demand for the power of adaptogens continues to soar. Adaptogens are a class of plants that are thought to help the body cope with stress and improve wellness ---- a good match for the hectic lifestyle and stressful environment today’s society lives in.With these powerful adaptogens, Conure® Water Enhancers are charged with benefits to help awaken, energize and destress the body. Per Food Navigator, adaptogens are “plant extracts that purportedly deliver nutritional and functional benefits, such as helping the body resist the damaging effects of stress.”*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.About Conure, LLCConure® takes a long-term view and operates with the awareness of impact of its products and processes on the environment. Simplification and taste are the keys to its formulations. As an experienced CFO, Shiwali V. Tenner left the corporate world to begin Conure Life in 2017. Taking inspiration from Ayurveda, an ancient Indian science for long life, Shiwali developed super-herb fortified water enhancers for people who want to lead healthy lifestyles. Conure uses all natural, health conscious ingredients in the Super Herb Water Enhancers. They come in 4 delicious flavors: Ginger + Lime, Turmeric + Lime, Ashwagandha + Lime and Holy Basil. For more information about Conure®, please visit www.conurelife.com . For media inquiries, requests for product samples and hi-res images or to schedule an interview with Shiwali V. Tenner, please contact Eric Anderson, 484-602-0863. EricA@conurelife.com. Connect with Conure® on Facebook (@ConureLife) and follow on Instagram (@theconurelife).# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.