Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits: Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort

A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1975, Webster defined the socially conscious consumer as "a consumer who takes into account the public consequences of his or her private consumption or who attempts to use his or her purchasing power to bring about social change."Today’s definition lends itself more to an increased awareness of the impact of purchasing decisions on the environment and the consumers health and life in general. It is also concerned with the effects of media and advertising on consumers and their well-being.When you buy a product , do you buy with a sensitivity to your overall wellness, or just buy to meet your needs or wants?When you spend money, do you consider how others’ time and labor have gone in to bringing that product to your store shelf?Do you consider how the production process impacted the environment? Do you consider if it is really necessary, or you purchased it just because “everyone else” is buying that product, or service?And finally, when it comes to food and beverages, how are your purchases affecting your health?One area where we can all gain ground are the choices we make for quenching our thirst.With the need for water , clean water, so necessary a requirement for sustainable life around the world, what better way to be a conscious consumer than with a good, healthy intake of water. Rather than those drinks that use water in their ingredients, but aren’t necessarily a healthy choice.According to a recent article on the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health website, “water is the best choice for quenching your thirst.”The total annual cost for the consumer who drinks eight glasses of tap water a day for a year is about $0.49. When compared to soft drinks and other flavored bottled drinks, there really is no cost comparison Conure® Water Enhancers offer consumers super herbs and adaptogen-infused water enhancers for hydration. Individual packets, six in a box, 4gm each, can be added to your glass of water. One packet for 16 oz. of water.Conure®’s Super-Herb Water Enhancers bring life to your water and offers the consumer a cost-effective way to quench thirst, while watching your pocket book and the environment and health at the same time.Conure® Water Enhancers are charged with benefits to help awaken, energize and destress the body.*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.About Conure, LLCConure® takes a long-term view and operates with the awareness of impact of its products and processes on the environment. Simplification and taste are the keys to its formulations. As an experienced CFO, Shiwali V. Tenner left the corporate world to begin Conure Life in 2017. Taking inspiration from Ayurveda, an ancient Indian science for long life, Shiwali developed super-herb fortified water enhancers for people who want to lead healthy lifestyles. Conure uses all natural, health conscious ingredients in the Super Herb Water Enhancers. They come in 4 delicious flavors: Ginger + Lime, Turmeric + Lime, Ashwagandha + Lime and Holy Basil.For more information about Conure®, please visit www.conurelife.com



