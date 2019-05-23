Sol-Gel to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in June

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced the company’s participation in the following upcoming investor conferences taking place in June in New York.

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Date: June 6, 2019 Time: 8:00 am Eastern Time Location: New York, NY Raymond James Life Science and MedTech Conference Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Date: June 19, 2019 Time: 9:10 am Eastern Time Location: Lotte New York Palace JMP Life Science Conference Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Date: June 19, 2019 Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time Location: The St. Regis, New York BMO Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference Speaker: Mr. Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer Date: June 25, 2019 Time: 2:00 pm Eastern Time Location: Mandarin Oriental, New York

Live audio webcasts of all presentations will be available in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Sol-Gel Technologies website at http://ir.sol-gel.com/events-and-presentations . The webcast replay will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel’s current product candidate pipeline consists of late-stage branded product candidates that leverage our proprietary, silica-based microencapsulation technology platform, and several generic product candidates across multiple indications. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Sol-Gel Contact:

Gilad Mamlok

Chief Financial Officer

+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:

Chiara Russo

Solebury Trout

+1-617-221-9197

crusso@soleburytrout.com





Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.







