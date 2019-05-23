There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,297 in the last 365 days.

Sol-Gel to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in June

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced the company’s participation in the following upcoming investor conferences taking place in June in New York.

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference 
Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
Date: June 6, 2019
Time: 8:00 am Eastern Time
Location: New York, NY
   
Raymond James Life Science and MedTech Conference  
Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
Date: June 19, 2019
Time: 9:10 am Eastern Time
Location: Lotte New York Palace
   
JMP Life Science Conference  
Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
Date: June 19, 2019
Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time
Location: The St. Regis, New York 
   
BMO Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference  
Speaker: Mr. Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
Date: June 25, 2019
Time: 2:00 pm Eastern Time
Location: Mandarin Oriental, New York 

Live audio webcasts of all presentations will be available in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Sol-Gel Technologies website at http://ir.sol-gel.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel’s current product candidate pipeline consists of late-stage branded product candidates that leverage our proprietary, silica-based microencapsulation technology platform, and several generic product candidates across multiple indications. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:
Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:
Chiara Russo
Solebury Trout
+1-617-221-9197
crusso@soleburytrout.com


Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

 

logo.jpg

