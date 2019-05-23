Sol-Gel to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in June
/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced the company’s participation in the following upcoming investor conferences taking place in June in New York.
|Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
|Speaker:
|Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
|Date:
|June 6, 2019
|Time:
|8:00 am Eastern Time
|Location:
|New York, NY
|Raymond James Life Science and MedTech Conference
|Speaker:
|Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
|Date:
|June 19, 2019
|Time:
|9:10 am Eastern Time
|Location:
|Lotte New York Palace
|JMP Life Science Conference
|Speaker:
|Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
|Date:
|June 19, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 am Eastern Time
|Location:
|The St. Regis, New York
|BMO Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference
|Speaker:
|Mr. Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
|Date:
|June 25, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 pm Eastern Time
|Location:
|Mandarin Oriental, New York
Live audio webcasts of all presentations will be available in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Sol-Gel Technologies website at http://ir.sol-gel.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the event for 30 days.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel’s current product candidate pipeline consists of late-stage branded product candidates that leverage our proprietary, silica-based microencapsulation technology platform, and several generic product candidates across multiple indications. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.
For further information, please contact:
Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433
Investor Contact:
Chiara Russo
Solebury Trout
+1-617-221-9197
crusso@soleburytrout.com
Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.
