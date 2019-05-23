ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION LAUNCHES HERITAGE INITIATIVE WITH A NEW VIDEO SERIES – “The ONE VOICE Minute”

Andre DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC hosts The ONE VOICE Minute

IAOVC highlights facts about the Italian American experience in America with “bite-sized” video feature on events in US history starting with Memorial Day.

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“ONE VOICE”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, has launched a new initiative to bring interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with a concise, interesting and fact-filled video. Dubbed “The ONE VOICE Minute” the debut edition released today concerns Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is a day when we pause and remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom in the USA. Many may not realize that the history of Italian Americans giving their all for this country goes all the way back to the Revolutionary War, where Italians, soon to become Italian Americans, fought side-by-side with our nation’s first heroes. This and other facts about the Italian American connection to Memorial Day are featured in this first edition of The ONE VOICE Minute.

“This is a great way for us to feature important facts and information about Italian Americans that may not be widely known,” stated Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC. “I am very pleased that we are launching The ONE VOICE Minute series and I hope many people will watch and learn something from these videos, starting with Memorial Day.”

The videos, written and produced by Frank Cipolla, are hosted by Andre’ DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC, who has regularly appeared on TV and radio interviews representing ONE VOICE in its efforts at fighting stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans, most recently in opposing the elimination of Columbus Day.

“Italian Americans have contributed so much to this country throughout history, it is great to be able to celebrate these facts with these videos,” stated DiMino.

The ONE VOICE Minute is at YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULlOcQHy9Kw

ONE VOICE is different from all other Italian American groups in that its sole focus and objective is to educate and fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans.

ONE VOICE issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of ONE VOICE, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the ONE VOICE nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.

To join or obtain more information on ONE VOICE visit iaovc.org.

The ONE VOICE Minute for Memorial Day



