Issued by Italian Amrican ONE VOICE Coalition

ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION LAUNCHES HERITAGE INITIATIVE WITH A NEW VIDEO SERIES – “The ONE VOICE Minute”

Andre DiMino is host of The ONE VOICE Minute Videos

Andre DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC hosts The ONE VOICE Minute

IAOVC highlights facts about the Italian American experience in America with “bite-sized” video feature on events in US history starting with Memorial Day.

Italian Americans have contributed so much to this country throughout history, it is great to be able to celebrate these facts with these videos”
— Andre DiMino

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“ONE VOICE”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, has launched a new initiative to bring interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with a concise, interesting and fact-filled video. Dubbed “The ONE VOICE Minute” the debut edition released today concerns Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is a day when we pause and remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom in the USA. Many may not realize that the history of Italian Americans giving their all for this country goes all the way back to the Revolutionary War, where Italians, soon to become Italian Americans, fought side-by-side with our nation’s first heroes. This and other facts about the Italian American connection to Memorial Day are featured in this first edition of The ONE VOICE Minute.

“This is a great way for us to feature important facts and information about Italian Americans that may not be widely known,” stated Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC. “I am very pleased that we are launching The ONE VOICE Minute series and I hope many people will watch and learn something from these videos, starting with Memorial Day.”

The videos, written and produced by Frank Cipolla, are hosted by Andre’ DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC, who has regularly appeared on TV and radio interviews representing ONE VOICE in its efforts at fighting stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans, most recently in opposing the elimination of Columbus Day.

“Italian Americans have contributed so much to this country throughout history, it is great to be able to celebrate these facts with these videos,” stated DiMino.

The ONE VOICE Minute is at YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULlOcQHy9Kw

ONE VOICE is different from all other Italian American groups in that its sole focus and objective is to educate and fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans.

ONE VOICE issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of ONE VOICE, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the ONE VOICE nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.

To join or obtain more information on ONE VOICE visit iaovc.org.

ANDRE DIMINO
ADM Tronics
+1 844-862-8623
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

The ONE VOICE Minute for Memorial Day

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
ANDRE DIMINO
ADM Tronics
+1 844-862-8623
Share This Story
Join IAOVC at iaovc.org

IAOVC Logo

Company Details
Italian Amrican ONE VOICE Coalition
97 Irving Terrace
Bloomfield
07003 , New Jersey
United States
+1 844-862-8623
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition’s stated mission is to “secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of Intellect, Wisdom and Due Process of Law will be brought to bear on all inequities.” In practice, The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition is a nationwide army of anti-bias activists that fight discrimination and defend Italian American heritage. ONE VOICE’s goal is to act as one united voice when dealing with defamation, discrimination and negative stereotyping of our culture and heritage. ONE VOICE is different from all other Italian American groups in that its’ primary focus and objective is to fight bias in mass media and combat stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization of its type that focuses solely on defending the great heritage and culture of Italian Americans.

More From This Author
ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION LAUNCHES HERITAGE INITIATIVE WITH A NEW VIDEO SERIES – “The ONE VOICE Minute”
ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION LAUNCHES GOFUNDME PAGE TO HELP SAVE COLUMBUS DAY AND MONUMENTS
ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION ASKS IF MTV AND VIACOM HAVE CORPORATE MANDATE AGAINST ITALIAN AMERICANS
View All Stories From This Author