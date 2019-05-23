HMS Software and ARES PRISM Announce Strategic Alliance

HMS Software and ARES PRISM will work together to combine the TimeControl enterprise timesheet with ARES PRISM enterprise cost management.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, a leading provider of project management and enterprise timesheet solutions, has announced a new strategic alliance with ARES PRISM, a provider of integrated project cost management software solutions. The partnership will allow the two firms to collaborate with an integrated cost management / timesheet solution for their respective clients.

“This alliance is a market differentiator,” explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “ARES PRISM is known world-wide for its enterprise cost management solutions. TimeControl is known around the world for its enterprise timesheet solutions. The combination of these two levels of functionality is ground-breaking.”

ARES PRISM systems manage the complete project lifecycle including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing.

HMS Software’s TimeControl provides a multi-purpose timesheet targeted at mid and large sized organizations. TimeControl Industrial adds crew timesheet entry and materials consumption and equipment usage to the system to create a field data collection system.

TimeControl’s excellence is in managing actuals which, when combined with ARES PRISM’s excellence in managing project plans and estimates makes a powerful combination.

“We are excited to help integrate TimeControl’s timesheet functionality into our array of project controls solutions,” says Simon Medley, the Manager of Canadian Operations at ARES PRISM. “This will allow us to broaden our offering to existing and prospective ARES PRISM clients as well as share ARES PRISM with existing and prospective TimeControl clients.”

As part of the strategic alliance, HMS will share its expertise in enterprise timesheet systems, industrial field data collection systems and its published timesheet software TimeControl with ARES PRISM account management and technical personnel. ARES PRISM will share its knowledge in Cost Control and Change Management systems and the ARES PRISM system with HMS Software's personnel. The companies have already begun joint training sessions of their staff.

The teams of both firms have already begun work on the technical integration of both products which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The integration will be bi-directional and under the control of the cost control managers who will now be able to load actuals from TimeControl at the click of a button.

“We can already see so many points of connection,” says Stephen Eyton-Jones, Director of Technical Services at HMS. “We have numerous clients in common, we target many of the same business challenges and we are both known in similar large-scale industries. It’s gratifying when we talk about earned value or DCAA compliance, our counterparts at ARES PRISM already known what we are talking about.”

TimeControl is designed as a multi-purpose timesheet which has helped it become one of the world's most popular timesheet systems. It can deliver time and attendance, time and billing, job costing and project time within the same interface, eliminating the need for multiple timesheet systems within the same organization. TimeControl is often used both for good governance within the organization as well as for government compliance such as R&D tax credit tracking, DCAA compliance, ARRA tracking as well as HR, Payroll, project management and more.

The HMS Software and ARES PRISM alliance broadens the reach of both firms. HMS is now a part of the extensive network of alliances of ARES PRISM and ARES PRISM is now a part of HMS Software's extensive partner list.





