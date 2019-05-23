Local Pianists Sought for Scientology Information Center Community Performance this September

The Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater has become a hub for cultural events, such as this piano concert held last year. This September, the Center will be hosting a community piano concert in honor of National Piano Month.

Our biographical displays at the Information Center shed light on this relatively unknown aspect of Mr. Hubbard’s life. He also was a big supporter of the arts and artists.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FL, US, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This September, in honor of National Piano Month, the Scientology Information Center will host a special piano concert on September 21st. Pianists of all skill levels are invited to participate.

“We would like to see local artists with piano skills showcasing their talent,” said Amber Skjelset, the manager of the Scientology Information Center. “This will be a unique community-collaboration performance. This includes those with self-taught talent, hobbyist, amateur or professional skill.”

Those interested in participating can apply by contacting Ms. Skjelset to set up an audition on the Center’s baby grand piano. All genres of music are welcome.

September is National Piano Month, started in 1991 by the National Piano Foundation. It is celebrated across the U.S. in many ways including taking piano lessons, doing fun piano exercises, learning new songs on the piano or even participating in a local piano competition.

The Scientology Information Center, opened in July 2015, provides answers to common questions about Scientology, its founder, L. Ron Hubbard and the humanitarian programs the Church sponsors across the world.

In addition to its educational mission, the Information Center hosts community events honoring holidays and special days, theater performances and music concerts numbering over 100 to date.

“L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology was himself an accomplished musician,” said Ms. Skjelset. “Our biographical displays at the Information Center shed light on this relatively unknown aspect of Mr. Hubbard’s life. He also was a big supporter of the arts and artists – once writing ‘A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists.’”

For more information on how participate as a performer, attend this concert or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015 by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

