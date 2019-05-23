The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Aims to Restore Common Sense Values in Local Neighborhoods

The Way to Happiness volunteers after a cleanup of a Clearwater neighborhood.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday May 18th, volunteers of The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay distributed over 400 The Way to Happiness, the nonreligious moral code written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard at a festival in Downtown Clearwater. For the past three and a half years, volunteers have been distributing TWTH booklets in Clearwater neighborhoods with the aim of improving their neighborhoods.

“Beneath society’s rampant crime and drug abuse, corporate greed, political misconduct and international conflict lies the root problems of dishonesty and immorality,” said Tanja Cranton, the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay. “That is why we go out into our neighborhoods almost every day - to share The Way to Happiness with its common sense values.”

According to TWTH, volunteers have used the booklets in crisis zones to spread calm and reduce crime. For example, TWTH Tampa Bay distributed booklets in every household of one neighborhood and in just one year, crime fell over 70%. While in Los Angeles, to reduce gang activity, TWTH volunteers removed graffiti from 130 buildings while passing out thousands of copies of the booklet and the once alarming murder rate fell to zero.

Immensely popular since its first publication in 1981, more than 115 million copies have since been distributed in 205 countries and territories, providing a moral compass for all to live by. As L. Ron Hubbard stated, “With the Way to Happiness you can factually change all this. All you have to do is keep that booklet flowing in the society. Like gentle oil spread upon the raging sea, the calm will flow outward and outward.”

For more information on the program or to join in the cleanup projects, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755, open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.



The Way To Happiness:

The Way to Happiness is the first moral code based wholly on common sense, written by L. Ron Hubbard and originally published in 1981, its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. The Way to Happiness further holds a Guinness Record as the world’s single most translated non-religious book in the world. This code of conduct can be followed by anyone, of any race, color or creed and works to restore the bonds that unite humankind. Millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology.



