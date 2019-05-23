Grafletics will open new store in Bend, Oregon's Old Mill District

Bend Oregon cap designed by Grafletics

Oregon-based, sports-centric apparel shop brings its first retail expansion outside of Portland to the Central Oregon shopping, dining and entertainment center

Bend was a natural fit...Our apparel, gifts and souvenirs align well with the positivity and sense of community in Central Oregon, and the Old Mill District is at the heart of it all.” — Rick Gilbert, Owner, Grafletics

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grafletics , an Oregon sport and lifestyle apparel brand, will open its second location in the Old Mill District in early June. The sports-centric apparel shop strives to harness the feeling of what it’s like to live in Oregon and the result is an offering of custom-designed t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts and gifts. Owner, and graphic designer, Rick Gilbert opened Grafletics’ flagship location in Portland two years ago and Bend will be the company’s first retail expansion.Gilbert said, “Bend was a natural fit for our second location, and not just because I love the weather, nature and the active lifestyle of the community. Our apparel, gifts and souvenirs align well with the positivity and sense of community in Central Oregon, and the Old Mill District is at the heart of it all.”Grafletics products appeal to locals and visitors alike, with a unique retail experience unlike any other in the Pacific Northwest. The warm, welcoming atmosphere is indicative of Gilbert’s approach to the business and his enthusiastic connection to the community. His designs are inspired by his own first-hand experiences, and the Grafletics collection includes multi-sport, and lifestyle themed designs. Each piece’s look and feel is centered around the passion to further connect as a sporting community, while also being comfortable and long-lasting.The new shop will be dynamic with its unique mix of locally themed products, and the onsite ticket purchasing location for the Les Schwab Amphitheater. Grafletics will also be a primary location to purchase Old Mill District Gift Cards.Grafletics will be located at 450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 408 Bend, Oregon 97702and will open in June 1. For more information, visit www.grafletics.com or call (503) 780.8784About GrafleticsFounded in 2013, Grafletics is a Portland, Oregon based sport and lifestyle apparel brand that strives to capture the essence of “game time” and weave it into our daily lives. The company represents the marriage of two ideals held by founder Rick Gilbert - and the people of the Pacific Northwest - the intensity of protecting home court and the clean subtleness of timeless design. At the core of Grafletics is the commitment to make unique products that represent what Oregon loves most, in an authentic way. www.grafletics.com About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com ###



